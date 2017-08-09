Celebrity Charity Hockey Game breaks the ice early on Aug. 12

The fifth annual Celebrity Charity Hockey Game to benefit the Las Vegas Firefighters Youth Hockey Foundation will be held at Fiesta Rancho Hotel and Casino on Aug. 12. Last year, funds raised were able to assist the Peyton family with medical expenses for their son Wesley who passed away from leukemia a few days prior to the game. Monies raised also provided several families with scholarships including full tuition for two 16 year old boys who will be playing in the game this year.

The game includes active NHL players including our Las Vegas Golden Knight Deryk Engelland and Las Vegas native Jason Zucker (Minnesota Wild) with alumni such as George Parros (Anaheim) from the NHL and ECHL. Additionally, local hockey community leaders Gabe Gauthier (Nevada Storm, Director) and Anthony Greener (UNLV Hockey Coach) will also be participating. Local firefighters from the area departments will be skating as well for a fun evening of hockey for a great cause.

Raffle prizes and a live auction will be held between periods and items include autographed jerseys and sticks used in the game as well as Las Vegas Firefighter memorabilia.

The Las Vegas Firefighter Youth Hockey Foundation is a 501(C)3 nonprofit organization founded by Las Vegas area firefighters. The foundation assists families monetarily that are having difficulties financially keeping their kids in the local hockey programs and expose children to ice hockey by have them attend learn-to-skate programs.

Through grants received by the USA Hockey foundation and local hockey clinics the LVFFYH has raised over $25,000.00. The organization has begun a scholarship program in conjunction with the local youth hockey program so that it can begin assisting children and their families that may not have the financial means to remain enrolled. Ice hockey is the ultimate team sport that teaches teamwork, integrity, commitment and camaraderie. The organization’s mission is to give kids the opportunity to learn the same skills and values that have served members so well.

It is hockey time in Las Vegas with the Celebrity Charity Hockey Game to be held in the SoBe Ice Arena at Fiesta Rancho Hotel and Casino starting at 5 p.m. For more info, click here.