Red Rock Pro Open To Once Again Feature Rising Stars Of Women’s Tennis With Pro Event

Ninth Annual USTA Pro Circuit Tournament Moves Up Two Weeks Immediately Following US Open; Increases Prize Money to $60,000

The up-and-coming stars of the WTA will vie for more prize money immediately following the US Open as the ninth annual Red Rock Women’s Pro Open will once again take place at the Red Rock Country Club in Summerlin, Sept. 10-17.

This year’s Red Rock Pro Open players will play for $60,000 in total prize money during the week-long USTA Women’s Pro Circuit tournament with WTA players ranging in the world rankings from No. 75 to No. 225. The list of competing players will be announced soon, with the draw once again including 64 singles players (32 qualifying and 32 main draw), and a 16-team doubles draw.

Tournament Director Mike Copenhaver said you can expect to see some of the top players coming immediately from New York to play in Las Vegas.

“With all the changes this year we anticipate seeing more players ranked within the top 100 compete in our singles main draw starting Tuesday Sept. 12,” said Copenhaver, who is the director of tennis at Red Rock Country Club. “We expect the hype and excitement from the US Open to carry over into our event and the additional $10,000 in prize money always adds a little more incentive for the players.”

Last year, top-seeded Alison Van Uytvanck of Belgium beat 17-year-old American upstart Sonya Kenin to win the Las Vegas singles title with Michaella Krajicek of the Netherlands and former USC All-American Maria Sanchez taking the doubles.

Premier Sponsors include: Land Rover Las Vegas, Cox Media, Lotus Broadcasting, WG Communications Group, Sunshine Valley Pediatrics, Storage One, USTA Nevada, Sunrise Hospital, Char Luxury Real Estate, Guild Mortgage Company, Marquis Aurbach Coffing, FedEx, Rachel’s Kitchen, Harris & Harris Injury Lawyers.

A Wild Card Tournament will be contested Sept. 2-3 at Lorenzi Racquet Club with local players getting a chance play for two spots in the qualifying draw, which takes place at Red Rock Country Club starting Sunday, Sept. 10.

Copenhaver said a FREE Sunrise Children’s Hospital Kid’s Day will take place once again on US Open Final Sunday, Sept. 10 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The tournament Pro-Am is Tuesday the 12th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., giving the sponsors a unique opportunity to meet and play with the pros. The popular Player Party will take place on Monday at a site to be determined.

For ball kid information or to volunteer, go to: redrockproopen.com/volunteer; to sponsor the tournament, go to: redrockproopen.com/sponsors or contact Copenhaver at: mcopenhaver@redrockcc.com. For a complete schedule of events, go to: redrockproopen.com/schedule.

Tickets start at just $5 during the week, with weekend tickets $10 on Saturday for the singles semifinals, and $20 on Sunday for the singles and doubles final.

The tournament’s official website is www.RedRockProOpen.com. Follow along on Twitter @RedRockTennis and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/redrockproopen.