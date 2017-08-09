Therapy Restaurant Will Be Melting Hearts On National S’mores Day Aug. 10

No need for firewood or skewers—Therapy Restaurant has you covered for National S’mores Day on Thursday, August 10. The American gastro-style pub in Downtown Las Vegas is celebrating the holiday with their Cast Iron S’mores dessert priced at $10.

This dish contains graham cracker crust with dark semi-sweet chocolate and toasted marshmallows. Customers can even add bacon at no additional charge.