Therapy Restaurant Will Be Melting Hearts On National S’mores Day Aug. 10

August 9, 2017

No need for firewood or skewers—Therapy Restaurant has you covered for National S’mores Day on Thursday, August 10. The American gastro-style pub in Downtown Las Vegas is celebrating the holiday with their Cast Iron S’mores dessert priced at $10.

This dish contains graham cracker crust with dark semi-sweet chocolate and toasted marshmallows. Customers can even add bacon at no additional charge.

Therapy Restaurant located in Downtown Las Vegas features American cuisine along with a full  bar for high-end, shared bar bites and entrees in a vast, bi-level space. Located in Fremont East at 518 Fremont St., the hours are 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. For move info, visit therapylv.com.
