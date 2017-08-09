Try out Dunkin’ Donuts New S’mores Donut made with Hershey’s chocolate on National S’Mores Day

While it might be the last days of summer, Dunkin’ Donuts will serve some sweet tastes of season with two seasonal donuts, the S’mores Donut and the Chocolate Drizzled Strawberry Croissant Donut. National S’Mores Day on Aug. 10 is the perfect time to celebrate with these goodies.

A donut delivering the taste of a classic campfire treat, Dunkin’ Donuts’ new S’mores Donut offers the perfect sweet and creamy combination of toasted marshmallow flavored filling and decadent s’mores topping made with Hershey’s chocolate for an authentic s’mores experience any time of day. The S’mores Donut pairs perfectly with Dunkin’ Donuts’ Coconut Crème Pie Iced Coffee, as the coconut and marshmallow flavors create a sweet and creamy combination.

Dunkin’ Donuts’ Chocolate Drizzled Strawberry Croissant Donut features flaky, buttery layers of Croissant Donut, strawberry filling and a chocolate icing drizzle for the flavor of a chocolate covered strawberry in donut form. It pairs perfectly with Dunkin’ Donuts’ Cold Brew, as dark berries are a sweet complement to chocolate, bringing out both the icing drizzle and the chocolate notes in the Cold Brew. Both new donuts are available through summer at participating Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants nationwide.

Dunkin’ Donuts also has a full lineup of iced and frozen coffee choices perfect for keeping energized throughout each and every summer day, including Frozen Dunkin’ Coffee, iced coffee and espresso beverages, Cold Brew coffee and ready-to-drink bottled iced coffees. For summer, Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants are serving delicious coffee flavors including S’mores, Coconut Crème Pie and Butter Pecan.

Finally, for a fast, freshly prepared, perfect portion of a favorite breakfast sandwich through Aug. 27, Dunkin’ Donuts is offering egg and cheese Wake-up Wraps at the special price of two for $2. Ideal for on-the-go summer activities, Dunkin’ Donuts’ egg and cheese Wake-up Wrap features a five-inch round tortilla freshly made with egg and a slice of American cheese. Bacon, sausage or ham can be added for $1.

To learn more about Dunkin’ Donuts and locations in Southern Nevada, visit lvdonuts.com.