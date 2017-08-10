Aug. 10 is National S’mores Day and Flavor to Inspire Girl Scouts Of Southern Nevada’s Dessert Before Dinner Gala

Flavors of S’mores to Inspire Competing Chefs this September in the City’s Ultimate Dessert Competition

Aug. 10 is National S’mores Day! America’s favorite campfire treat will serve as the inspiration for this year’s array of chefs competing in the Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada’s gala, Dessert Before Dinner.

Now established as one of the city’s most exciting fundraising events, Dessert Before Dinner brings area pastry chefs together to create the ultimate confection incorporating one chosen signature Girl Scout cookie. Seven chefs from Southern Nevada resorts will battle to create the most scrumptious dessert based classic S’mores ingredients: graham crackers, marshmallows and chocolate. Gala guests have the chance to enjoy sampling these cookie-inspired desserts before dinner is even served.

The chefs for this year’s line-up will be announced next week.

In addition to the chefs’ competition, an array of the city’s most high-profile women will be honored for their contributions to the Girl Scouts, as well as the community. They will also receive honorary badges based on their talent and achievements.

Gala proceeds will continue to lay the foundation for all girls in Southern Nevada to become tomorrow’s female leaders. In addition to funding scholarships, proceeds enable the organization to reach girls in all demographics and areas of the community as well as expanding upon current programming such as Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM), social values and financial literacy. Most importantly, support for Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada encourages girls to embrace imaginative and innovative approaches to everything they do—with the goal of creating a better world for all.

This year’s honorees include:

Debbie Creel – Think Big Badge Dr. Souzan El-Eid, MD, FACS – STEAM Advocate Badge Nazanin Ford – Visionary Badge Shelley Gitomer – Trailblazing Badge Nancy Houssels – Ambassador of the Arts Badge Trina Pascal – Philanthropist Badge Sonja Saltman – Community Badge Melinda Sheckells – Social Innovator Badge

WHEN:

Dessert Before Dinner will be held from 6 to 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 9 at Caesars Palace located at 3570 Las Vegas Blvd. S. Click here to purchase tickets.