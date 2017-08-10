Learn how to deter self-injury at Destinations for Teens on August 10

Andrew Levander, Clinical Director of Destinations for Teens and an expert in therapies to deter self-mutilation and self-injury, will be speaking in Henderson, Nevada on August 10.

He will be addressing the topic of “Self-Injurious Behavior: “A Bio-Psycho-Social Look Into This Phenomenon.” The lecture will take place at Destinations, 9089 S. Pecos Road, Suite 3550, from 6 to 8 p.m. There is no charge to attend.

In an effort to assist parents in determining why their teenagers may be harming themselves, Levander will explore the reasons why people may self-injure, including self-hatred, unshakeable anger or depression, inability to communicate and feelings of isolation, abandonment or lack of love.

Destinations also partnering with Roseman University to collect families’ unused and/or expired prescription and over-the-counter medications and properly dispose them. The first drop-off date coincides with discussion on Aug 10.

Levander, a licensed marriage and family therapist and Master Addiction Counselor has over 20 years experience in adolescent, adult and family psychotherapy and 15 years of professional education in social work, counseling, addiction and clinical practice. Levander received the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health Service Innovations Festival Award and has appeared on “The Dr. Phil Show,” “Oprah” and “The John Walsh Talk Show.” He has made appearances on NBC News, CNN and E! Entertainment and in print in Time magazine, The Boston Globe and The Los Angeles Times.

The second drop-off date for unused and/or expired prescription and over-the-counter medications is scheduled for Aug. 25 in conjunction with the American Red Cross blood drive. The blood drive will be held at Destinations from 10 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.

In September, Destinations will host two more wellness events. On Sept. 8, Destinations will host a yoga and networking session from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. The event is the last installment of a four-class workshop series titled Refresh and Renew. The specialized yoga classes are

designed to aid participants in releasing tension, achieving balance and developing new methods to work through life’s challenges. Registration is available by clicking here.

On Sept. 14, Destinations will host a presentation entitled: “Marijuana and Adolescents: What Do We Need To Know?” led by Dr. Bob Gabbay, Medical Director of Destinations. The focused discussion is geared towards parents of teenagers. The presentation will take place at Destinations from 3:30 to 5 p.m.

Destinations is a premier dual diagnosis and primary mental health treatment center serving teens 13-17 affected by co-occurring substance abuse and/or mental health disorders. Destinations treats teens struggling with depression, gender identity, internet addiction, self-harm, substance abuse and trauma. It offers residential services at its two facilities in Topanga Canyon, California, as well as outpatient programs at our its campuses located in Woodland Hills, California; Los Angeles; Ventura, California and Henderson, Nevada.

For more information regarding Levander’s discussion, call (702) 996-8752. For further information, call Destinations at 702-605-9997 or visit www.destinationsforteens.com.