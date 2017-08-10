The 10 Best Golf Courses in Las Vegas

The 10 Best Golf Courses in Las Vegas

Las Vegas, the world capital of gaming, has a wealth of excellent golf offerings. Whether you’re headed to Sin City for a conference, a business trip, or a vacation, there are plenty of reasons to pack your golf clubs along with your blackjack strategy guide. Here are the top 10 golf courses in Las Vegas – let’s get ready to tee off.

1. Shadow Creek

If you’re going golfing in Vegas, you may as well pony up for the city’s most iconic course. Shadow Creek may have shed its ultra-exclusive reputation in recent years – which is great news for golfers – but the course still has all the trappings of a top-class country club. The course received a face lift from its original architect, Tom Fazio, in 2008 and a decade of meticulous greens keeping has allowed the updated layout to mature perfectly.

With green fees of around $500, this legendary course is only open to MGM Resorts guests who will enjoy the limo-driven ride to the clubhouse from their hotel. For the cost of a few hours’ bad luck on the strip, you can have the golf experience of a lifetime.

2. Wynn Las Vegas

Located right on the Las Vegas strip next to the hotel it shares a name with, Wynn Las Vegas gives golfers access to a unique and extremely convenient round – or a quick front or back nine – right in the heart of Vegas. Another of Tom Fazio’s creations, the course is easily accessible from the hotel lobby and provides a challenging but enjoyable few hours away from the casino floor.

At $300 on weekdays, the green fees at Wynn Las Vegas are within reach of most players, and offer excellent value for money considering the course’s excellent condition. Overall, this course offers a balanced golfing experience, with just enough challenges to keep lower-handicap players on their toes. The sheer convenience of having a golf course on the strip is enough to attract many players to this great golf facility.

3. TPC Las Vegas

If you watch golf on TV, you’ll recognize this course from the PGA and Champions Tours. TPC Las Vegas is the real deal when it comes to championship courses – and even golfers with single-digit handicaps will find some of the holes challenging. Weekend golfers may need to modify their playing strategy on this course, and expect to negotiate some very fast greens. Make sure you pick up a set of best blade putters and you’ll have a serious advantage at TPC Las Vegas.

4. Bear’s Best Las Vegas

If you’re a fan of Jack Nicklaus golf courses – and let’s be honest, most golfers are – you’ll love the golf offering at Bear’s Best. This course recreates iconic holes from some of Jack Nicklaus’ most famous golf courses around the world, including Castle Pines, Cabo Del Sol and PGA West, and gives golfers the chance to experience them in 18 holes – all at a public golf course.

With green fees in the $40 to $80 range most days, Bear’s Best offers excellent value for golfers who are willing to drive 30 minutes from the Las Vegas strip. This price advantage makes the course extremely popular with locals and visitors alike, and pre-booking your tee time a few days (or weeks) in advance is highly recommended.

5. Cascata

Caesar’s Entertainment Corporation offers a golf experience fit for an emperor, with its Cascata course, southeast of Las Vegas in Boulder City. This $40-million golf course raises the bar when it comes to luxury and overall playing experience. Named after the Italian word cascata – which means waterfall – the course’s most iconic feature is a 400-foot cascade of water that flows from the top of a mountain.

The Rees Jones design makes excellent use of the landscape’s natural undulations to produce eighteen holes that test accuracy from tee to green. Cascata emphasizes luxury at every step – from the moment golfers arrive at the Italian-themed clubhouse to the final putt at the magnificent eighteenth hole. With green fees running over $300 a round, this course holds its rightful place on the list of top premier courses in Vegas.

6. Bali Hai

For a taste of the tropics in the middle of the desert, golfers can head over to Bali Hai – another golf course built right on the strip. Course architects Brian Curley and Lee Schmid recreated the experience of golfing in the tropics, with eighteen holes of golfing pleasure on offer that will have you thinking you’re playing in the Caribbean. The course features an island green, specially sourced tropical plants and flowers, and even Augusta white sand.

The famous Cili Restaurant is reason enough to visit this refreshingly tropical course for a well-deserved break from the slots and tables. With a menu featuring a fusion of American favorites, spicy Asian appetizers and fusion cooking – not to mention the refreshing signature salads – you’ll enjoy a mouthwatering meal with a great view of the golf course from the restaurant’s deck area.

7. Rio Secco

Just outside Vegas in the town of Henderson, Rio Secco Golf Club was the home of Butch Harmon’s original golf school – and his recognizable face still welcomes visitors to the course today. Rio Secco offers a unique vantage point of Las Vegas, providing views of the strip from many of the course’s fairways and challenging greens. For golfers who are feeling lucky, the seventh hole (a par-3 played over the water) has a standing million-dollar challenge for a hole in one – now that’s a jackpot.

8. Wolf Creek

Located in Mesquite, 80 miles north of Las Vegas, Wolf Creek is one of the most spectacular golf courses in Nevada. Built in a mountain valley, with jagged rocks and spectacular views from practically every hole, this course is worth a visit just for the photo opportunities. Wolf Creek’s visual appeal is matched by a technical difficulty that will challenge golfers of all handicaps – and those picturesque vistas may soon become the final resting place of golf balls that fly off target, never to be retrieved.

Wolf Creek may seem far from Vegas, but if you’re looking for a scenic day trip that includes some really exceptional golf you won’t regret taking the time to visit. Sometimes a day away from the excitement of the casino strip is just what you need to relax, focus your mind and figure out your next winning strategy.

9. Primm Valley Golf Club

Less than 40 minutes from downtown Vegas, the Primm Valley Golf Club consists of two courses – the Lakes Course and Desert Course – that provide contrasting settings for an enjoyable day of golf. The generous use of water, which gives the Lakes Course its name, may seem like a miracle in the Mojave Desert – and it certainly creates a unique golfing experience.

Choosing which course to play first may prove to be more of a challenge than the actual course layouts which are ideal for an enjoyable afternoon of golf to soothe the nerves after an intense night of gaming on the strip. Primm Valley is one of Tom Fazio’s most player-friendly designs in the Vegas area, making the course an ideal destination for families and occasional golfers who are looking for a relaxing day away from the hustle and bustle of the casino floor.

10. Royal Links

If you’re a fan of the British Open, or enjoy golfing history, you’ll love the Royal Links course which pays tribute to the best holes from courses in the British Isles. Like Bear’s Best, Royal Links recreates the experience of playing iconic courses like Troon and St. Andrews – all within short driving distance of the Las Vegas strip.

Eighteen holes at Royal Links is almost the same as playing an authentic links course in Great Britain – right down to fine details. The Scottish-themed clubhouse makes for a fun round of drinks, or family meal, after a satisfying round and brings the experience of traveling to the home of golf to Nevada. If you’ve had a tough few days in Vegas, or need a place to celebrate your winning streak with a round of golf that’s as memorable as it is different – this may be the ideal course to visit.

Conclusion

A trip to Las Vegas is about so much more than jackpots and after-dinner shows, and with the wealth of golf offerings within an hour’s drive (or less), Sin City is definitely a destination that golfers should have on their list of must-see destinations. From the first-class exclusivity of Shadow Creek to the fun that awaits you at Bear’s Best and Royal Links, there’s a golf course in Vegas to suit every taste and handicap level.

If you’re heading to Las Vegas soon, check out some of the golf courses. Remember to book your tee off times well in advance, stay hydrated on the course and enjoy the fantastic golf that the city has to offer.