Motley Brews to pair the best in tacos with cold brews in Hopped Taco Throwdown Aug. 12

As the first Taco Festival in Las Vegas, Hopped Taco Throwdown will host a heated competition between top Las Vegas chefs to be crowned creators of the best tacos. Categories include: Hopped Taco for best-beer-infused taco, Taco Loco for most creative taco and Taco Dulce for best dessert taco. The inaugural all-new experiential festival will also host craft beer tastings from local brewers and breweries.

Hopped Taco Throwdown will host up to 1,200 beer and culinary lovers for an all-inclusive tasting experience.

Top Las Vegas chefs participating in the culinary competition include Jamie Tran, Carlos Vejar, Dalton Wilson, Sterling Buckley, Geno Bernardo, Nicholas Aoki, Erik Wepfer, Stephen LaSala, John Simmons and Bryan Forgione.

Breweries offering samples include 21A, 595, ABK, Avery, Bad Beat, Ballast Point, Big Dog’s, Craft Haus, Ellis Island, Hop Nuts, Joseph James, Lagunitas, Lovelady, Oskar Blues, PT’s, Saint Archer, Shiner Beers, Stone Brewing, Tenaya Creek, Triple 7, BNS and Prodigy.

Hopped Taco Throwdown will be held at The Backyard at Zappos, 400 Stewart Ave. on Saturday, Aug. 12. VIP admission is 7 to 11 p.m. and general admission is 8 to 11 p.m. Tickets may be purchased online at hoppedtaco.com or at the event.