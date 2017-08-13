Smacktalk Sports to Host Knight Golf at Angel Park’s Cloud 9 Course Benefiting Folded Flag Foundation

Popular sports talk radio show partnering with Vegas Golden Knights to award once-in-a-lifetime prizes

Smacktalk Sports, the hit sports talk radio show on KDWN 720 AM, will host a golf tournament at Angel Park’s Cloud 9 course on Aug. 18. Smacktalk Sports is joined by the Vegas Golden Knights for the event to come together to support the Folded Flag Foundation. The charitable organization that gives back to the families of the brave men and women who have lost their lives in hostile action while serving in the United States Armed Forces.

Knight Golf for the Folded Flag Foundation will feature nine holes of lighted nighttime golf and three dark “glow” holes featuring glow balls, glow sticks and a glow tape. These glow holes will provide a unique experience to the golfers in attendance.

The first 100 guests will receive t-shirts courtesy of the Vegas Golden Knights and the Folded Flag Foundation.

Golfers will have their chance to win big on the course. Hit a hole-in-one on the Findlay Toyota Hole-9 and win a brand new Toyota Tacoma or Camry.

A closest-to-the-pin contest on the Vegas Golden Knights Island Hole will determine the winner of one of three prizes, including Vegas Golden Knights game tickets (1st place), a Marc-Andre’ Fleury signed hockey stick (2nd place) and a Vegas Golden Knights t-shirt and hat (3rd place).

During the event, a FREE reception will be enjoyed by guests with food, live music (beginning at 9 p.m.) and a chance to win once-in-a-lifetime prizes for the golfers and non-golfers alike. Drinks are available for purchase at the event and on the course.

At the reception, multiple mystery box prizes will add to the excitement and intrigue and, depending on the mystery box won, may include signed hockey memorabilia, select alcohol and two grand prizes.

The grand prizes are once-in-a-lifetime hockey experiences–a one-on-one meet-and-greet with the Vegas Golden Knights hockey team at their practice facility. The lucky hockey fan who wins one of these will have the opportunity to watch a practice at the City National Arena, the Knights’ practice facility located in Downtown Summerlin. After the practice the players will be available on ice for a personal meet-and-greet.

Proceeds from golfers, raffle prizes and donations will be presented to the Folded Flag Foundation.

Event Schedule:

Golf check-in begins at 6 p.m. with the shotgun start beginning at 7 p.m.

The gold carpet will begin at 6 p.m.

The reception begins at 7 p.m. and ends at 11 p.m. The acoustic band will begin at 9 p.m.

Location:

Angel Park Golf Club is located at 100 S. Rampart Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89145.

