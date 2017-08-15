Beer Park Touches Down This Football Season With Viewing Parties, VIP Packages

BEER PARK at Paris Las Vegas will become the Vegas headquarters for football fans with fantasy football draft parties, a “Pigskin Pig Roast” every Saturday, next-level sports fare and dozens of HDTVs showing college and NFL games throughout the season.

BEER PARK is home to Fantasy Football leagues with draft parties and several VIP package options for up to 12 friends. The $500 package includes a draft kit, 12 beers, 12 Belvedere cocktails and a $200 food credit; the $800 package includes a bottle of Belvedere vodka, a draft kit and $300 in food credit; and the $1200 package comes with a magnum bottle of Belvedere vodka, a BEER PARK model to assist in orchestrating the draft, a draft kit and $400 to spend on food.

Every Saturday during college football season starting Saturday, Aug. 26, BEER PARK will host a “Pigskin Pig Roast” – featuring a whole pig slow-roasted for tenderness, served with barbecue selections and traditional sides. Football fans may watch their favorite teams compete on dozens of high-definition TVs throughout the rooftop bar, as well as place live bets at BEER PARK’s in-house sportsbook.

BEER PARK’s rooftop smoker provides meat selections worthy of any football foodie, including Chile Verde Nachos, topped with Montejo braised house-smoked pork, Hatch green chiles, cheese sauce, baked beans, herb crema and cotija cheese and the Shock Top-marinated bratwurst, topped with Shock Top-caramelized onions, sauerkraut and spicy grain house-made mustard.

BEER PARK offers more than 100 beers, including 36 selections on tap, and an expansive menu of appetizers, burgers and oversized sandwiches. BEER PARK’s picnic-inspired atmosphere also offers adult-sized yard games including Jenga and Connect Four, set to panoramic views of the Last Vegas Strip.

Reservations are available by calling 702.444.4500 or by visiting www.beerpark.com. BEER PARK by Budweiser is owned and operated by BEER PARK, LLC (not by Anheuser-Busch).