Metro Diner Hiring for third area location

Metro Diner, a restaurant offering classic comfort food with flair, will open its third Southern Nevada location, at 249 North Stephanie in Henderson, in September.

Peter Stacy, the new location’s managing partner, is hiring more than 100 people to work as servers, hosts, cooks and kitchen staff. He seeks people with excellent communication skills, a passion for hospitality and a willingness to go above and beyond to please guests.

Metro Diner serves made-from-scratch twists on old classics, including fried chicken and waffles topped with house-made strawberry butter and Charleston shrimp and grits. The restaurant offers a fun, fast-paced team atmosphere with long-term career growth opportunities and competitive compensation. Metro Diner’s goal is to achieve 100 percent customer satisfaction and become “where the locals eat.”

Barbra Coffee, director, economic development & tourism for the City of Henderson, said, “We are thrilled that Metro Diner chose Henderson for its next location in the Valley. We anticipate Metro’s commitment to hiring locally and providing quality jobs with good benefits to our citizens.”

Florida-based Metro Diner plans to open more Las Vegas locations and is looking for sites. A joint venture partnership between Tony Grappo and Tony Alonge operates the local restaurants; a restaurant at 9595 W. Tropicana Ave. opened in March and a location at 7305 S. Rainbow Blvd opened in July. Another location is planned at the 215 Beltway at Serene and Eastern avenues.

Visit metrodiner.com for more information on the restaurants and to apply.