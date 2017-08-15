Hump Day is National Rum Day on Aug. 16

National Rum Day is Wednesday, Aug. 16 and what better way to celebrate other than indulging in some rum cocktails or rum-flavored treats?

Cabo Wabo Cantina

Time flies when you’re having RUM! Cabo Wabo Cantina is celebrating with live music, strip-side views and most importantly…a variety of rum cocktails! The Mexican cantina offers a wide range of rum drinks, including their specialty cocktail, the CW Mai Tai. This fruity drink is made with Sammy Hagar’s Beach Bar Rum, Sailor Jerry Rum, orgeat, orange curacao, tropical juices and grenadine topped with a float of Myer’s Rum.

Minus5 Ice Experience

“Put the lime in the coconut…” or put the paper umbrella in the coconut cocktail! At Minus5 Ice Experience you can do just that. Visit the Mandalay Place or newly opened Grand Canal Shoppes locations and grab yourself a Riptide cocktail, made with the perfect blend of Blue Chair Bay Rum Banana Rum Cream and coconut water inspired by multi-Platinum songwriter and entertainer Kenny Chesney, and enjoy the “coolest” experience in Las Vegas.

Tom’s Urban

Celebrate the national holiday at Tom’s Urban inside the New York, New York Hotel & Casino and get yourself a Sin City Cooler (Captain Morgan White Rum, citrusy orange juice, tropical pineapple juice, cream of coconut, and delicious acai). For guests looking for a twist on the classics, treat yourself to Jerry’s Mai Tai (Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum with orange juice, pineapple juice, lime juice and grenadine) or the Mojo-jito (Blue Chair Bay White Rum, mojito simple syrup, fresh lime juice and mint leaves). Summer may be coming to an end soon, but that doesn’t mean the fun has to end!

Carson Kitchen

Celebrate National Rum Day with Glazed Donut Bread Pudding made with THREE rum caramel as one of the signature desserts on Carson Kitchen’s menu. This luscious treat is made with donuts from Donut Bar next door, topped with gooey, warm three rum caramel and vanilla crème anglaise.