Dunkin’ Donuts Las Vegas Presents $7,554 Check to Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation

Representatives from Dunkin’ Donuts Las Vegas and the beloved Sprinkles mascot presented families and team members of Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation with a $7,554 check today in support of the foundation’s Camp Cartwheel.

NVCCF parents and their children enjoyed donuts and selfies with Sprinkles while helping accept the donation that was used to send many of the kids to the annual Camp Cartwheel. The camp is a three-night experience designed to give critically ill children time to enjoy being a kid while participating in activities they may not otherwise be able to do.

The Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation is a local nonprofit organization providing services in Southern Nevada since 1993. Our goal is to improve the quality of life for critically ill children and their families living in our community. When a child is diagnosed with cancer or other life-threatening illness they can look to the Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation for support, hope, and courage.

The mission of the Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation is to provide social, emotional, educational, and psychological support services and programs to families of ALL children diagnosed with life threatening or critical illnesses such as cancer, HIV/AIDS, sickle cell, hemophilia, renal disorders, and immunologic diseases and provide healing arts and wellness programs to adults touched by cancer and to chronically ill children and their caregivers. For more info, click here.

