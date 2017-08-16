USFantasy Sports Offers Fantasy Betting Prop for Upcoming Mayweather and McGregor Super Fight

USFantasy Sports (USF), the only company offering legal daily fantasy sports (DFS) contests in Nevada, continues to be a leader in the fantasy sports industry. The gaming platform has released its prop for the highly anticipated megafight between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor, taking place on Saturday, Aug. 26 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The prop offers at least 23 ways to bet on the super fight.

USF players can make $2 win bets on the outcome of the bout. Bettors can wager on each athlete to win by knock out (KO) in rounds 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 9, 10-12, by decision or by ending in a draw. Betting is now open and closes on Saturday, Aug. 26 at 8 p.m. PST.

Here are the opening odds for the upcoming Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor, 12 rounds, junior middleweights fight:

Additionally, a boxing prop featuring the highly anticipated fight between Canelo Alvarez versus Gennady Golovkin (GGG) taking place on Saturday, September 16 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, is now available. USF players can make $2 win bets on the outcome of the bout. USF players can wager on each athlete to win by knock out (KO) in rounds 1-3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, by decision or by ending in a draw. Betting is now open and closes on Saturday, September 16 at 8 p.m. PST.

Here are the opening odds for the upcoming Gennady Golovkin vs. Canelo Alvarez, 12 rounds, for Golovkin’s WBA/IBF/WBC middleweight title:

University of Nevada, Las Vegas’ Social Media Sports Coordinator at Hank Greenspun School of Journalism and Media Studies, Jon Castagnino, shares his Money Fight picks here. A complete list of boxing wagers and betting deadlines can be found here. Play along with your friends in most Nevada race and sports books here.

Launched in June 2016, USFantasy Sports is the exclusive provider of state regulated Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) contests in Nevada and Colorado. USFantasy Sports is a skill-based daily fantasy wagering platform combining elements of traditional regulated pari-mutuel systems with traditional DFS contests, creating a fair, easy and transparent environment for all contestants. Just like in DFS, athletes score points based on their performance in a live game and USF players can enter contests for athletes to win, place and/or show among other multi-selection contests.

USFantasy Sports is available in over 50 Nevada Race & Sports Books, including all major Las Vegas casinos, and is exclusively in Mile High Racing & Entertainment locations in Colorado. The source for all information about USF is at www.usfantasy.com. Follow USF on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news and updates.