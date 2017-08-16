SR Construction Builds First Two Neighborhood Hospitals for Dignity Health

SR Construction announced the completion of two of the valley’s first neighborhood hospitals. In 2016, Dignity Health and Emerus announced the joint venture to bring four new neighborhood hospitals to the valley. SR Construction is the general contractor for the North Las Vegas Campus and Blue Diamond Campus.

The North Las Vegas Campus Neighborhood Hospital is located at 1550 W. Craig Road in North Las Vegas and was the first to be built in the state. The three-story building is approximately 58,600-square-feet and houses a licensed hospital on the first floor. In addition to 16 patient rooms, the hospital has a diagnostic imaging suite, lab, inpatient waiting room and space for primary care and specialty physicians in addition to a wellness center.

The Blue Diamond Campus Neighborhood Hospital is located at 4855 Blue Diamond Road in Las Vegas and was the second of four facilities to open. The 27,000-square-foot, two-story building mirrors a similar layout housing a licensed hospital on the first floor. In addition to 16 patient rooms, the hospital has a diagnostic imaging suite, lab, inpatient waiting room and space for primary care and specialty physicians, in addition to a wellness center located on the second floor.

“This is an exciting time for healthcare in our community and we are honored to have been a contributing partner,” said Bret Loughridge, vice president of operations at SR Construction. “It has been gratifying to be a part of the North Las Vegas Campus opening in June, quickly followed by the Blue Diamond Campus opening in July.”

SR Construction is a full service design/build general contracting company that was founded in 1991 by owner Scott Loughridge. Originally licensed in Nevada, Arizona and Utah, they have expanded over the past 26 years to include 11 states throughout the southwest, servicing markets including healthcare, hospitality and commercial. The company prides itself on following the “SR Built Process,” which focuses on delivering quality products in an efficient time frame while providing clients with unmatched service. The company has completed in excess of 1,200 projects throughout the southwest for which they have received numerous awards by various local and national organizations. For more information, visit www.srbuilt-usa.com.