Join Dixie Dooley during the Great American Eclipse moving a mountain on Aug. 21

By Debbie Hall

Dixie Dooley will attempt to move a mountain.

This is not an illusion or trick.

On Monday, Aug. 21, the sun will begin to dim over Mt. Charleston at 9:09 a.m. and for almost three hours will remain in almost complete darkness before the sun returns at 11:52 a.m. The mountain will fill with light and, according to Dixie, the mountain will have moved a full four inches.

Dixie will position himself near the base of Cathedral Rock on Mt. Charleston and will measure the distance before and after the eclipse after the sun rises. He said he will prove the mountain will have moved four to six inches. He also stated that those on the mountain at this time will feel its slow movement and are in for the ride of their lives.

“As stated in the bible, if you have faith, you can move mountains,” Dixie told the Las Vegas Informer. “Cathedral Rock will be on one of the best places to witness the eclipse in Las Vegas.”

Dixie is inviting the public to be part of one of the greatest phenomenon in this century. This is not an event and he advises people to arrive between 7:30 to 8 a.m. to secure parking and be prepared for crowds.

When Dixie is not moving mountains, he performs and operates the Majestik Theater at Royal Casino located at 99 Convention Center Drive. The room is named after Majestik the Magnificent who passed away recently.

A big fan of Houdini, he is currently holding the preview of séances on Wednesday at 8 p.m. before it is presented as a production. The Majestik Theater is also home to a small portion of his collection of Houdini memorabilia including handcuffs and other items. The show schedule includes the Comedy Magic of Tim Smallwood, Jeffrey Michaels is Viva LOVE Vegas, Majestik Burlesque and David Schreff Presents Unseen Forces Magic & Illusions. Dixie also performs and owns at shop at Antiquities at the Boulevard Mall. To find out more, visit Dixie’s Facebook page at facebook.com/dixie.dooley.