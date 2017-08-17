The Salvation Army and Students from UNLV School Of Medicine Partner For “Water For Hope”

The Salvation Army and students from the Charter Class at the UNLV School of Medicine are partnering together for a two-day water drive, Water for Hope, to assist with the current shortage of water available to the homeless in the Corridor of Hope (homeless corridor). Groups and individuals interested in donating, may drop off cases of water at UNLV School of Medicine on Friday, August 18 or Saturday, August 19.

Due to excessive heat and higher-than-average temperatures since early summer, water consumption in the Corridor of Hope has exceeded the norm. Large suppliers who provide many of the shelters in the area with their water supply, have also run low and forecast a continued shortage into September. The Salvation Army, one of the major providers of services to the homeless in the area utilizes an average of 2,000 bottles of water per day. This water supply is vital to the homeless that visit the location for meals as well as those that reside on site. Their consumption has increased drastically this year due to higher temperatures starting earlier on in the summer and staying above average.

The UNLV School of Medicine, Shadow Lane Campus parking lot is located at 1001 Shadow Lane. Water for Hope will be held on Friday, Aug. 18 from noon to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 702-870-4430 or visit facebook.com/waterforhopevegas, salvationarmysouthernnevada.org/unlv-water-drive.