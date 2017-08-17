Wet’n’Wild And United Blood Services to Host Blood Drive on Aug. 19

Wet’n’Wild Las Vegas, Boy Scouts of America and United Blood Services have partnered to host a community blood drive at the water park on Saturday, Aug. 19 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Local Eagle Scout, Morgan Streets from unit 476, took lead on coordinating the drive after hearing about the shortage of blood this summer. Donors will receive one free admission ticket that can be used any operating day after Aug. 19. While supplies last, donors can also go to any of the three donor centers in the Las Vegas Valley and receive one free admission ticket to Wet’n’Wild Las Vegas. Appointments are available at www.bloodhero.com.

Wet‘n’Wild Las Vegas is Nevada’s premier water park with over 25 slides and attractions covering more than 20 acres, and a place for both thrill seekers and families. As Las Vegas’ Summer Playground, the park features the Tornado, a premier slide that catapults riders to a zero gravity experience; Rattler, the first slide of its kind in North America; and Constrictor, an extreme water slide featuring some of the tightest turns. Families and those desiring a more relaxing experience can enjoy Paradise Falls, the interactive children’s area with kid friendly slides and a giant dumping bucket; Colorado Cooler lazy river; and Red Rock Bay wave pool. In 2015, one of the parks most popular slides, Zipp Zapp Zoom, debuted a new and exciting addition, Slideboarding, the world’s first waterslide gaming experience. Slideboarding integrates gaming, skill, and competitive sports with the thrills of a water park.

Wet’n’Wild Las Vegas is located at 7055 S Fort Apache Road. Keep up with Wet’n’Wild Las Vegas announcements and news on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. For information, visit www.wetnwildlasvegas.com.