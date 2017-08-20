Michelle Rohl to rock out The Smith Center for the Performing Arts on Aug. 26

Las Vegas powerhouse vocalist Michelle Rohl will be bringing her long-awaited solo show, “Michelle Rohl Rox!” to The Smith Center for the Performing Arts on Aug. 26.

Michelle is a singer, songwriter and celebrity tribute artist began her journey to right out of high school as an original member of one of Las Vegas’ earliest original rock bands Sailon. She was inducted into the Las Vegas Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2012.

Michelle has enjoyed an amazing career performing on albums with Quiet Riot, Bonnie Tyler and David Hasselhoff. She has also starred in countless Las Vegas productions including most recently “Legends in Concert” (with a tribute to Janis Joplin), “Playboy’s Girls of Rock & Roll” and “Crazy Girls, American Superstars” as well as with Clint Holmes. In her career as a celebrity impersonator, Michelle has paid tribute to Gloria Estefan, Shania Twain, Bonnie Raitt, Grace Slick and Cindy Lauper.

She will be performing her unique vocal renditions of Janis Joplin, The Beatles, Led Zeppelin and her own unique style under the musical direction of Emmy Award-nominee and Cabaret Jazz favorite Lon Bronson. Special guests will include Lark Williams, Phil Wigfall, Marcus Vann and Nina DiGregorio Licata with very special guests original Sailon members Andy Matteucci and Braxton Pacatte.

Michelle also continues to write and record inspirational Posi-Music (Positive Music) as part of the ministry of Unity of Las Vegas.

Michelle Rohl will be performing in “Michelle Rohl Rox!” to The Smith Center for the Performing Arts on Aug. 26. Showtime is 8 p.m. and tickets are by calling the box office at (702) 749-2000 or online by clicking here.