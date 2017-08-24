Reefdog: This novel dives into the crisis of one while exploring the glory of the sea

Reefdog: A Novel by Robert Wintner

Can a conflicted dive leader keep from drowning amidst a midlife crisis, a breakup, an attempted murder and the changing of his beloved Hawaiian paradise?

By Debbie Hall

Reefdog is combines adventure, romance, betrayal and mystery while exploring the exploitation of Hawaii while stopping the decay of Polynesian Islands.

Ravi Rockulz is a dive leader in Hawaii with good friends, good times and plenty of willing female tourists. But something is missing, and rapid development is displacing the magic of his island home. The influx of new residents seeking paradise and demanding modern conveniences is creating urban America surrounded by water.

An unexpected heartthrob enters and leads to sudden growth in a breakup and attempted murder. Rockulz in Tahiti rediscovers love of the reef and passion. Using a camera lens, he seeks artistic expression and captures aquatic life and social order in compelling portraiture, along with vibrancy and abundance long gone on the reefs of Hawaii.

Reefdog delineates the tiderip between business and nature. Exotic characters and settings follow a scuba diver from Eilat to Hawaii, through the crisis of middle age. The man struggles to stay afloat, as livelihood and socially acceptable behavior are rejected by him as he searches for his passion under water and on the land.

Author Robert Wintner is also the founder of Snorkel Bob’s shops, Hawaii’s biggest reef outfitter and only mask, fin and snorkel manufacturer. Snorkel Bob designs, develops and engineers reef experiences. As executive director of the Snorkel Bob Foundation, Wintner works for reef recovery and the global campaign to ban the aquarium trade. His fiction tends to be led by characters seeking reason in nature.

To purchase, click here

Hardcover: 264 pages

Publisher: Yucca Publishing (September 27, 2016)

Language: English

ISBN-10: 1631581058

ISBN-13: 978-1631581052

Product Dimensions: 6.2 x 1.2 x 9.1 inches

Shipping Weight: 14.4 ounces