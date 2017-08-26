Empowering our children

by John Dunia

It doesn’t take much effort at all to find posts on social media which criticize the younger generations. We baby boomers as well as some of the older Gen-Xers are quick to point out how lazy, entitled, or disinterested the Millennials appear as though this harsh communication is going to point out the error of their ways. But what we don’t realize is this kind of “correction” typically has the opposite effect. Think about it for one minute. If your actions disturbed someone and they came to you in this type of critical fashion, would it encourage you to change that behavior.

Whether we like it or not, the younger generations are our future. They are our legacy and if we don’t learn to empower and encourage them, our time on this planet will have been for naught. Besides, who raised these generations?

I am not pointing any fingers because it is not about who is right or wrong. It is time for us – everyone – young and old to work together to create a better and brighter future for all. It is time for the older generations to impart our wisdom and patience to the young people. We can empower them with our experiences so they can learn from our mistakes. Also, we can be inspired by the energy and enthusiasm which young people never seem to run out of. The best part of empowerment is that it’s nearly impossible for it not to be reciprocated. This is how we create a world that will be better because of our own existence.

Thank you very much for reading and I always look forward to your comments.