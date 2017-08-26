The Nevada American Elegance Pageant to celebrate all women on Sunday, Aug. 27

by Debbie Hall

The Nevada American Elegance Pageant will celebrate the beauty of all women on Sunday, Aug. 27. The inaugural pageant will be held at the Clark County Library on Sunday, Aug 27.

Women from Southern Nevada will represent and vie for the state title to represent Nevada at nationals to be held in Chicago. This is one of very few systems that promotes women of all backgrounds, ages, with or without children, married or single and plus sized. All women will demonstrate their community presence as well as compete in private interview, fashion, evening wear and speaking before an audience.

The panel of judges features a variety of entertainment professionals including acclaimed playwright and author Q. Allen King, radio host Queen G and NFL alum Victor Cohen. Special guests include R&B legend Christopher Williams. Daushan Marshall will be the host of the event and promises elegance, humor and a touch of magic.

Jennece Black, owner of BlackQueen Productions, director for the Nevada American Elegance Pageant. Her background includes community talent shows, underground music showcases, fashion shows and pageants. Its biggest highlights include the Midwest Music Mix and Chicago Spirit Pageant. Raised in Chicago, she has participated in pageants since she was 16 years old. Encouraged to begin her own pageant program, Black originally moved to Nevada four years ago to continue her career in education.

“I wanted to take my time and understand the culture,” Black explained. “I wanted to make certain this is something that would be successful in Nevada.”

As she researched and explored, Black realized that there was a need for a pageant that celebrated women of color, single mothers and plus sized women. “That is why I wanted to work with the American Elegance Pageant. It gives all women an authentic experience.”

She encourages women to shine and participate in pageantry. “Many professional women compete. It develops relationships and exposure, no matter the career or life path.” According to Black, pageants help the community as well as allow participants to demonstrate their life story and develop role models.

The Nevada American Elegance Pageant will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 27 at the Clark County Library located at 1401 E. Flamingo Ave. Tickets are $20 and available by clicking here.