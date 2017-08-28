DC Building Group Breaks Ground on Cottonwood Station Restaurant in Blue Diamond

Visitors of the popular Red Rock Conservation area will soon be able to whet their appetite with a new dining option in Blue Diamond. Shawn Danoski, chief executive officer of Las Vegas-based DC Building Group, said his general contracting firm has been retained to construct the new Cottonwood Station restaurant within this well-liked outdoor destination. It will be situated at the corner of Cottonwood Drive and Village Boulevard.

Cottonwood Station is an idea that was born from owners Steven Enger and Jody Lyman. They have lived in the historic village of Blue Diamond for over a decade and saw the need for a community café and eatery. Located within the Red Rock Conservation area, Blue Diamond attracts large groups of outdoor enthusiasts with its world-class cycling, mountain biking and climbing areas. Cottonwood Station will offer everything from coffee to beer and wine, as well as in-house baked goods, lunch and dinner for guests to enjoy on the scenic outdoor patio. The 1,800-square foot restaurant will break ground on August 23 and will be designed by Almany Architecture.

“We are excited for Cottonwood Station to become a dining destination for those who want to experience a small, historical village in this beautiful and quaint area,” said Lyman.

DC Building Group has been involved with many other prominent restaurant projects, including: Smashburger at Harrah’s Laughlin, Raising Cane’s and Del Taco in Henderson, Maggiano’s Little Italy at Downtown Summerlin, Cracker Barrel in North Las Vegas and Buffalo Wild Wings at Miracle Mile Shops.