Jacks brothers double down on Back to School Night at The Bullring

Sibling rivalry turned into sibling revelry at The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday night.

NASCAR Bombers brothers Kyle and Sam Jacks both raced to victory in the dual 25-lap features on Back to School Night in what is believed to be the first brother double in the 3/8-mile short track’s 17-year history. Kyle ran away with the first Bombers feature, while Sam – the reigning divisional champion – held off his brother in the evening’s night cap.

“It’s pretty cool, and we’ve been able to take that car Kyle has and have built it into a winning car, and that speaks volumes about how good we’ve been able to get our cars recently,” said Sam Jacks, the eldest of the two brothers and a senior at Centennial High School in Las Vegas. “It feels good to win this race, because I kind of felt like a punching bag in the first one. The last three weeks have just been a nightmare trying to get the motors together, and we were putting the motor in this one on Thursday night.

“That tells you what kind of people we are.”

Kyle took the checkered flag 6.560 seconds ahead of Nick Nuccitelli and was thrilled to earn his first victory of 2017.

“I really have to thank my dad and Court Connell, who put the motor together for this race,” said Kyle Jacks, a junior at Centennial High School. “Lap cars kept spinning out in front of me, and so I had to just keep trying to avoid them. I guess I did a good job of that.”

Reigning NASCAR Super Late Models champion Justin Johnson caught six-time track champion Scott Gafforini down the stretch and survived two re-starts with three laps remaining to win for the second time this season. Johnson edged Gafforini by .194 of a second in the 50-lap race to punch his ticket to the Winner’s Circle.

“I think everybody’s tires were wearing out, and I saw Scotty backing up to me, so I figured I’d just slow down my entries and get good drive-offs and it paid off,” Johnson said. “My car got worse, and Scotty’s got better (in the last three laps), so I just had to hit my marks and hold him off. I know the fight was tonight, and I didn’t think I’d see anyone in the stands – because I wanted to be there too – so thank you to all the fans for coming out.”

In the USLCI Legends division, Tyler Fabozzi was dominant in picking up win No. 3 on the season after crossing the finish line 6.084 seconds clear of four-time track champion Michael Todd Glazier. Fabozzi, who also finished sixth in the 50-lap NASCAR Super Late Models race, will add to his points lead over Glazier thanks to the triumph.

“I’m just trying to stay as consistent as possible,” Fabozzi said. “There are no throwaway races, so one DNF and it could be anyone else’s championship. After the re-start, I just got myself to the front as quickly as I could and didn’t look back.”

Mason Sargent earned his second NASCAR Super Stocks win of the season after Court Connell and Matt Larsen both spun out on the final lap while battling for the lead. Sargent, whose father, Don, won the division’s season title last year, won for the first time since April 8 at the LVMS short track.

Doug Hamm added to his legacy at The Bullring after winning for the third time this year, finishing 2.893 seconds ahead of points leader Aaron McMorran. Hamm didn’t let engine trouble keep him from the 47th Bullring win of his career.

“Thank you for Tom Pfundstein for putting me in this car and to Chris Bray and the whole crew,” said Hamm, who ranks fifth on the all-time wins list at the LVMS short track. “We lost a motor last night (in practice), put another one in this morning and brought her home. Thanks to everybody for coming out, and I hope all the kids do well in school this year.”

Points leader Ron Reed remained hot in the USLCI Thunder Cars class, earning his sixth victory of the season by nearly five seconds over Darin Callaway. Reed was happy to make his way to the Winner’s Circle for the fifth time in six races.

“I’d just like to thank everybody for coming out,” Reed said. “This series with the roadsters, most of us are older fellas who are young at heart, and we have a good time out there and are all friends. It’s just a lot of fun to be out here.”

Camden Larsen won his third USLCI Bandolero Outlaws race and sixth overall in 2017, while Cody Kiemele picked up victory No. 4 on the season in the USLCI Bandolero Bandits division. The mysterious “Racer X” was dominant in the Skid Plate Cars 12-lap feature en route to his, or her, second win of the year.

NEXT RACE: The Bullring will follow Back to School Night with College Night on Saturday, Sept. 9. All area college students, teachers and school personnel will be admitted free with their college IDs on the special evening.

Back to School Night presented by Whelen Engineering

Complete results

NASCAR Bombers 25-lap feature No. 1

1. Kyle Jacks; 2. Nick Nuccitelli (-6.560 seconds); 3. Mark Skinner (6.828); 4. Sam Jacks (-7.204); 5. Bob Rynda (-11.171); 6. Jim Merlino (-11.590); 7. Zachery Nicholls (-15.872); 8. Kirk Hance (-17.397); 9. Steve Danko (-18.826); 10. Carl Duryee (-1 lap); 11. Robert Schumacher (-4 laps); 12. Anthony Mann (-5 laps); 13. Aaron McMorran (-6 laps); 14. Adam Simon (-9 laps); 15. Jason Merlino (-15 laps); 16. Bradley Thompson (-19 laps); 17. Vinny Raucci (-22 laps); 18. Gary Griffiths Jr. (-24 laps).

USLCI Thunder Cars 20-lap feature

1. Ron Reed; 2. Darin Callaway (-4.777 seconds); 3. Doug Germano (-10.620); 4. Eric Carter (-1 lap); 5. Ed Hohman (-1 lap).

USLCI Bandolero Outlaws 15-lap feature

1. Camden Larsen; 2. Ethan Deguevara (-1.479 seconds); 3. Jaron Giannini (-4.791); 4. Matthew Cunningham (-7.423); 5. Cody Brown (-7.729); 6. Kaden Crouch (-11.415); 7. Rob Street (-1 lap); 8. Chloe Lynch (-2 laps).

USLCI Bandolero Bandits 12-lap feature

1. Cody Kiemele; 2. Sabastian Lafia (-.895 of a second); 3. Braden Conner (-2.770); 4. Amilleo Thomson (-3.814); 5. Tuscan Nuccitelli (-1 lap); 6. Branch Danko (-2 laps); 7. Landon Gresser (-5 laps); 8. Eliana Danko (-5 laps); 9. Alexis Bjork (-6 laps).

Skid Plate Cars 12-lap feature

1. Racer X; 2. Billy Paddack Jr. (-15.196 seconds); 3. Cindy Clark (-1 lap); 4. James Brazzeal (-1 lap); 5. Jeff Bargerhuff (-1 lap); 6. Billy Paddack Sr. (-1 lap); 7. William Good (-2 laps); 8. Scott Stockwell (-2 laps); 9. Don Williams (-3 laps); 10. Matt Esposito (-3 laps).

NASCAR Grand American Modifieds 25-lap feature

1. Doug Hamm; 2. Aaron McMorran (-2.893 seconds); 3. Brian Reed (-6.299); 4. Tom Pfundstein (-1 lap); 5. Pat Petrie (-16 laps); 6. Peyton Saxton (-23 laps).

NASCAR Super Stocks 25-lap feature

1. Mason Sargent; 2. Johnny Spilotro (-4.991 seconds); 3. Dylin Smotherman (-9.460); 4. Court Connell (-32.359); 5. Matt Larsen (-45.031).

USLCI Legends 25-lap feature

1. Tyler Fabozzi; 2. Michael Todd Glazier (-6.084); 3. Devin Lane (-6.262); 4. Dylan Fabozzi (-6.520); 5. Ryan Schartau (-10.369); 6. Jaron Giannini (-1 lap); 7. Brian Lane (-1 lap); 8. Kole Raz (-1 lap); 9. Ricky De Le Ree (-1 lap); 10. Donna Gunther (-2 laps); 11. Ray Hoffman (-2 laps); 12. Jordan Holloway (-2 laps); 13. Lewis Hykes (-3 laps); 14. Brian Williams (-4 laps); 15. Matthew Cunningham (DNF); 16. Jace Jones (DNF); 17. Payton Garofalo (DNF); 18. T.J. Clark (DNF); 19. Wayne Jacks (DNF).

NASCAR Super Late Models 50-lap feature

1. Justin Johnson; 2. Scott Gafforini (-.194 of a second); 3. Peyton Saxton (-.955); 4. David Anderson (-1.963); 5. Dezel West (-2.103); 6. Tyler Fabozzi (-1 lap); 7. Kayli Barker (-1 lap); 8. Stan Mullis (-3 laps); 9. Charlie Pike (-5 laps); 10. Gary Clift (-5 laps).

NASCAR Bombers 25-lap feature No. 2

1. Sam Jacks; 2. Kyle Jacks (-2.818 seconds); 3. Nick Nuccitelli (-4.706); 4. Jim Merlino (-5.183); 5. Aaron McMorran (-7.829); 6. Vinny Raucci (8.389); 7. Anthony Mann (-9.901); 8. Robert Schumacher (-11.723); 9. Bradley Thompson (-12.297); 10. Mark Skinner (-13.208); 11. Zachery Nicholls (-13.642); 12. Jason Merlino (-19.005); 13. Bob Rynda (-9 laps); 14. Kirk Hance (-9 laps); 15. Steve Danko (-9 laps); 16. Adam Simon (-12 laps); 17. Carl Duryee (-15 laps); 18. Gary Griffiths Jr. (-19 laps).