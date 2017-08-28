Justin Johnson regains Bullring’s NASCAR Super Late Models points lead

Reigning NASCAR Super Late Models Bullring champion Justin Johnson is back atop his division’s points standings after a victory at Back to School Night on Saturday.

Johnson, a 52-time winner at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway short track, held off six-time track champion Scott Gafforini in the evening’s 50-lap feature and now holds a 201-198 lead over Peyton Saxton in the latest standings. Stan Mullis is third with 196 points, while Gafforini is fourth at 169.

Doug Hamm’s victory in the NASCAR Grand American Modifieds race helped him shave a point off Aaron McMorran’s points lead, and McMorran holds a 144-140 advantage heading into that class’ final points race on College Night on Sept. 9. The track’s other eight divisional titles will be determined on Championship Night on Oct. 7.

McMorran also lost a bit of ground in the NASCAR Bombers points standings after Sam and Kyle Jacks each picked up wins on Saturday night, but he still holds a 230-202 lead over Sam, the reigning class champion. Kyle Jacks is third with 176 points.

James Brazzeal is the new Skid Plate Cars points leader after Back to School Night and leads Robert Smotherman 85-76 in that division. Tyler Fabozzi won the USLCI Legends race to widen his lead over Michael Todd Glazier to 235-191, and Ron Reed’s USLCI Thunder Cars victory helped him push his advantage over Doug Germano to 194-147 in that class.

Camden Larsen (USLCI Bandolero Outlaws) and Braden Connor (USLCI Bandolero Bandits) also widened their divisional leads, while Court Connell continues to lead the NASCAR Super Stocks standings, 167-149 over Johnny Spilotro.

Points standings for The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

(Through Aug. 26 races)

NASCAR Super Late Models

1. Justin Johnson 201; 2. Peyton Saxton 198; 3. Stan Mullis 196; 4. Scott Gafforini 169; 5. Tyler Fabozzi 161; 6. David Anderson 151; 7. Kayli Barker 144; 8. Dezel West 121; 9. Steve Anderson 107; 10. Warren Knipper 91; 11. Charlie Pike 69; 12. Gary Clift 67; 13. Brandon Farrington 45; 14. Dennis Rock Jr. 33; 15. Chris Clyne 27; 16. Jay Beasley 25; 17. (tie) Chris Trickle and Cole Cabrera 20; 19. Paul Banghart 17; 20. Noah Gragson 14.

NASCAR Super Stocks

1. Court Connell 167; 2. Johnny Spilotro 149; 3. Mason Sargent 130; 4. Dylin Smotherman 119; 5. Matt Larsen 116; 6. Robert Negrete 75; 7. Vince Bianchi 68; 8. Fred Kiser Jr. 59; 9. Steve Smith 54; 10. Jason Kiser 28; 11. Scott Larsen 27; 12. (tie) Donnie Larson and Chuck Deguevara 15; 14. Jeremy Orozco 12; 15. Mark Balconi 11; 16. Justin Kiser 5.

NASCAR Bombers

1. Aaron McMorran 230; 2. Sam Jacks 202; 3. Kyle Jacks 176; 4. Jim Merlino 159; 5. Nick Nuccitelli 153; 6. Kirk Hance 148; 7. Mark Skinner 136; 8. Anthony Mann 125; 9. Adam Simon 104; 10. Zachery Nicholls 103; 11. Jason Merlino 95; 12. Pete Meyer 94; 13. Bradley Thompson 79; 14. Robert Schumacher 76; 15. Carl Duryee 66; 16. Martin Sullins 52; 17. Steve Danko 47; 18. J.J. Nunn 40; 19. Gary Griffiths Jr. 33; 20. (tie) James Menasco and Bob Rynda 31; 22. Scott Bradbury 24; 23. Anthony Riegert 13; 24. Cody Maserang 12; 25. (tie) Chuck Trickle, Billy Grasser and Scott Crane 11; 28. (tie) Savannah Ertl and Justin Griffiths 10; 30. Carl Scherkenbach 9; 31. Arlie Daniels 7; 32. Billy Hern 5.

NASCAR Grand American Modifieds

1. Aaron McMorran 144; 2. Doug Hamm 140; 3. Cameron Morga 107; 4. Pat Petrie 94; 5. Brian Reed 90; 6. Tom Pfundstein 71; 7. Scott Osborne 58; 8. Justin Miller 15; 9. Peyton Saxton 14; 10. William Guevara 13.

USLCI Legend Cars

1. Tyler Fabozzi 235; 2. Michael Todd Glazier 191; 3. T.J. Clark 137; 4. Brian Williams 109; 5. Dylan Fabozzi 101; 6. Payton Garofalo 89; 7. Devin Lane 79; 8. Matt Cunningham 69; 9. Jace Jones 61; 10. Gary Scheurell 57; 11. Michael Anderson 49; 12. Cody Dempster 45; 13. Brian Lane 39; 14. Robert Gayton 38; 15. Donna Gunther 36; 16. Darren Amidon 32; 17. (tie) Kaden Honeycutt, Cameron Morga and Gary Wegener 30; 20. Donny St. Ours 28; 21. Bronson Butcher 27; 22. Sam Mayer 26; 23. Ryan Schartau 25; 24. (tie) Gus Dean and Ray Hoffman 23; 26. (tie) Noah Korner and Robbie Czub 21; 28. Jesse Love 20; 29. Darrell Stewart 19; 30. D.J. Canipe 18; 31. Colton Page 17; 32. (tie) Michael Dabney, Brady Fox-Rhode and Ricky De Le Ree 16; 35. (tie) Lewis Hykes and Ricky Schlick 15; 37. (tie) Cody Winchel and Jaron Giannini 14; 39. (tie) Ben Vanhelden and Jason Cowie 13; 41. Kole Raz 12; 42. (tie) Terry Sykes, Bruce Silver, Eddie Garone and Jordan Holloway 11; 46. (tie) Nick Nuccitelli and Wayne Jacks 10; 48. (tie) Randy Beddow, Chris Semler and Ricky Leigh 9; 51. Daniel Whitley 8; 52. Don Williams 7; 53. (tie) Andy Hulcy and Matt Larsen 6; 55. (tie) Jeremy Doss, Michael Sauer and John Copeland 5.

USLCI Thunder Cars

1. Ron Reed 194; 2. Doug Germano 147; 3. Ed Hohman 139; 4. Darin Callaway 128; 5. Ian Anderson 24; 6. Brian Reed 23; 7. Nick D’Egidio 20; 8. Eric Carter 17; 9. Matt Cunningham 16; 10. Travis Boyle 14.

USLCI Bandolero Outlaws

1. Camden Larsen 188; 2. R.J. Smotherman 131; 3. Jaron Giannini 130; 4. Kaden Crouch 120; 5. Matthew Cunningham Jr. 117; 6. Ethan Deguevara 99; 7. Cody Brown 80; 8. Tia Guy 67; 9. Jesse Love 48; 10. Dezel West 40; 11. Cameron Guy 36; 12. Kyle Keller 33; 13. Brodey Warren 19; 14. Adam Lemke 17; 15. Rob Street 13; 16. Chloe Lynch 12.

USLCI Bandolero Bandits

1. Braden Connor 168; 2. Amilleo Thomson 155; 3. Sabastian Lafia 153; 4. Landon Gresser 150; 5. Tuscan Nuccitelli 117; 6. Cody Kiemele 75; 7. Levi Johnson 53; 8. Owen Romzek 44; 9. (tie) Eliana Danko and Branch Danko 40; 11. Alexis Bjork 24.

Skid Plate Cars

1. James Brazzeal 85; 2. Robert Smotherman 76; 3. Jeff Bargerhuff 70; 4. Billy Paddack Jr. 65; 5. Cindy Clark 64; 6. Racer X 58; 7. Billy Paddack Sr. 41; 8. Don Williams 37; 9. Travis Wood 28; 10. Scott Stockwell 27; 11. Ben Williams 25; 12. Marcus Allen 23; 13. (tie) Matthew Paddack Jr. and Nick Tom 17; 15. William Good 13; 16. Nick Nuccitelli 12; 17. Matt Esposito 10.