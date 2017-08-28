Next time in San Diego, check out TAVERN & BOWL

by Shelley Stepanek

TAVERN & BOWL is a fantastic place to try to eat, drink, party and bowl! Yes, there are bowling alleys right in the middle of the restaurant.

The downtown San Diego location offers 12 bowling lanes, two bars and an upstairs lounge filled with comfy sofas for parties or viewing private sports events. The menu features a lot of comfort food including favorite bar items such as sliders, mac and cheese dishes, fresh and tasty salads, flatbreads, beer battered fish and chips, tacos and Philly cheese steaks. Sandwiches are huge, and you must try the fries with a added side of garlic Parmesan cheese. Tavern & Bowl bottle and sell its own hot sauces. Menu choices include gluten free and vegetarian selections. For beverages, there are over 20 draft beers. All locations feature their own beer brand called GBU (Good Bad Ugly Brewing Co).

On Tuesdays it is Margarita Martes featuring $1 Tequila poppers, $2 Tacos and $3 Pacifico or Tecate. There are half price specials on Hump Day on Wednesdays featuring select appetizers and draft beers as well as bowling. Social Experience on Thursdays offers $3 shot specials, $6 premium cocktails and free shoe rentals.

Located on a corner with plenty of parking all around and only two blocks to the Padres Stadium, this is the place to stop and stay either before or after a game. It is the perfect place for corporate buyouts, as the comic-con people just found out in San Diego last month, and celebrities such as Halle Berry rent it out for private parties.

Daniel Hurd founded the first one 10 years ago when San Diego’s downtown district started to thrive. There are now three locations in San Diego, one in Costa Mesa, California and one located in Glendale, Arizona.

Robyn Spencer heads group sales for all the locations, and she can helpwith any party or concept. Email her at Robyns@tavernbowl.com or call 619.756.7349 extension 10005. For more info, visit TAVERNBOWL.COM