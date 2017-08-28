Skye Canyon Chalk + Cheers: Call for Artists

Skye Canyon Launches Chalk + Cheers: Artists Invited to Compete in Juried Chalk Art Competition & Art Fair on Sept. 30

Artists can apply for complimentary 10’ x 10’ vendor booths through September 15.

Skye Canyon, a 1,700-acre master planned community in northwest Las Vegas, seeks artists to participate in its inaugural Chalk + Cheers, a juried chalk art competition and art fair on Saturday, Sept. 30. At the event, artists compete for cash prizes in three categories: high school student, university student/amateur artist, and professional. There is no entry fee though the contest is limited to 45 artists. Cash prizes distributed in each age category are $250 for first place, $100 for second place, and third place receives $50. Artists can register online.

The contest is at Skye Canyon Park, and the theme is “Base Camp for the Great Outdoors.” Artists’ work must be based on four concepts: Nevada landscapes, outdoor lifestyle, outdoor sports, and abstract outdoor. A set of water-based pastels will be provided, or artists can bring supplies. Artists begin at 9 a.m. and will continue through 4 p.m. The jury will review work between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m., and winners are announced at 5 p.m. The event is open to the public from 11 a.m. and runs to 6 p.m.

Skye Canyon is also offering a limited number of 10 x 10 Art Fair vendor booths to local artists to showcase and sell their work, at no cost. This opportunity is open to artists in a variety of mediums like paint, pencil/charcoals, collage, sculpture, and photography, among others. The deadline for consideration is September 15 and artists will be notified by Sept. 18. Artists can apply online.

The event also includes live art by Las Vegas artist Norah S. Siller, a former artist in residence at Red Rock Canyon, freestyle chalk art where event guests can create art, food from local popular food trucks, beer and wine, and music. The event is free. For more information visit www.skyecanyon.com.