Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Offers Operation Rocker to Donate Rocking Chairs to Military Families

After donating over 700 of Cracker Barrel’s iconic rockers last year, Cracker Barrel and Operation Homefront team up again to furnish the front porches of military and veteran families

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is continuing Operation Rocker: Cracker Barrel’s Summer Salute to Military Families in partnership with its flagship nonprofit partner Operation Homefront. To support Operation Homefront’s mission of building strong, stable and secure military families, Cracker Barrel will donate a rocking chair to Operation Homefront for every adult rocker purchased on Cracker Barrel’s website through Labor Day, Sept. 4. The rockers will support Operation Homefront programs including Homes on the Homefront, which places deserving U.S. service members, veterans and their families in mortgage-free homes.

“Building on last year’s success where we were able to donate over 700 rockers to deserving military families, Cracker Barrel is proud to again launch ‘Operation Rocker,’” said Cracker Barrel Chief People Officer Beverly Carmichael. “Partnering with Operation Homefront allows us to not only honor our nation’s heroes, but also to commit to building a better life for military families. During ‘Operation Rocker,’ our guests will express their gratitude for the sacrifices made by America’s service members, veterans and their families by bringing one of Cracker Barrel’s most beloved items to their own front porch.”

One of the most enjoyable parts of visiting Cracker Barrel is sitting in the wooden rocking chairs that line the front porch of each store. Cracker Barrel invites guests to share these iconic rockers with military families to welcome heroes home.

Since its founding shortly after 9/11, Operation Homefront has served tens of thousands of military families across the country. The organization provides valuable programs addressing short-term and long-term stability. Homes on the Homefront, one program that “Operation Rocker” supports, has awarded nearly 600 mortgage-free homes and provided over $48 million in deeded value to our nation’s veterans and their families.

“Our mission to meet the critical needs of our nation’s military families continues thanks to amazing partners like Cracker Barrel,” said Operation Homefront President and Chief Executive Officer Brig. Gen. (ret) John I. Pray Jr. “We are thrilled that ‘Operation Rocker’ is returning this summer, and deeply grateful for the support of Cracker Barrel’s guests to help us care for those who have done and continue to do so much to protect the freedoms we, as Americans, enjoy daily.”

Cracker Barrel has long supported military-focused programs, including Fisher House, National Military Family Association, Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation, United Through Reading, the National Museum of the United States Army, and The Legion Fund, among many others. By supporting the families of those serving in the U.S. armed forces, Cracker Barrel believes it can make a deeper, more meaningful and lasting impact.

Last year, Cracker Barrel and the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Foundation together contributed over $430,000 to Operation Homefront through monetary and in-kind donations. This year, to kick off the 2017 partnership, the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Foundation awarded a $50,000 grant to Operation Homefront.

To participate in “Operation Rocker,” click here.