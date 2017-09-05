Celebrate National Cheese Pizza Day on Sept. 5 with cheesy selections

Tuesday, Sept. 5, is a cheesy holiday since it is National Cheese Pizza Day.

Hold the toppings with these fun facts about pizza.

In ancient Greece, the Greeks covered their bread with oils, herbs and cheese which some believe is the beginning of the “pizza”.

In Byzantine Greek, the word was spelled “ πίτα”, pita, meaning pie.

meaning pie. A sheet of dough topped with cheese and honey, then flavored with bay leaves was developed by the Romans.

The modern pizza had its beginning in Italy as the Neapolitan flatbread.

The original pizza used only mozzarella cheese, mainly the highest quality buffalo mozzarella variant which was produced in the surroundings of Naples.

It was estimated that the annual production of pizza cheese in the United States in 1997 was 2 billion pounds.

The first United States pizza establishment opened in 1905 was in New York’s Little Italy.

Pizza has become one of America’s favorite meals.

Trevi Italian Restaurant at the Forum Shops will be serving its large cheese pizzas for $10 all day on Tuesday, September 5 to celebrate! TREVI is located at the heart of The Forum Shops at Caesars next to the Fountain of the Gods. The restaurant offers classic and contemporary Italian fare, a gelato bar featuring fresh gelato made daily and a dynamic atmosphere. Executive Chef Jose Navarro serves a menu that blends classic and contemporary Italian fare. TREVI, owned by Landry’s, Inc., is open daily from 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. – midnight Friday and Saturday. More information and reservations are available at www.trevi-italian.com or by calling 702.735.4663. Follow TREVI at www.Twitter.com/TREVILV, www.Facebook.com/TREVILV and Instagram @TREVILV.

800 Degrees Neapolitan Pizzeria at SLS Las Vegas will be open until 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 5, celebrating with an assortment of cheese pizzas. Guests may build their own National Cheese Pizza Day creation by choosing from or combining any of the nine different cheese selections, including gorgonzola, ricotta, truffle pecorino, vegan cheese and more!

Honoring the heritage of Old World Italian tradition, where the integrity of ingredients is paramount, 800 Degrees uses California-grown tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, and handcrafted crust made with flour from the ancient Molino San Felice in Naples, Italy, complemented by only the best charcuterie and local vegetables. While the menu offers a few favorite combinations, guests can personalize pizzas with a choice of ingredients. Baked for just 60 seconds in an 800-degree oven, your pizza will be ready before you even leave the counter!