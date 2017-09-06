Daily Fantasy Football Returns to Nevada Sports Books with USFantasy Sports
The 2017 professional football season is quickly approaching as fans eagerly wait to claim bragging rights and join in classic rivalries. Don’t be limited by run-of-the-mill fantasy leagues, time-consuming lineups and stressful draft strategies this year. USFantasy Sports (USF), the only legal daily fantasy sports (DFS) platform in Nevada, returns with one-of-a-kind props, real-time odds and huge returns all season long.
Like in traditional fantasy sports, athletes will score points based on their performance on the field. USF players can make unique wagers including $2 win and place bets, $1 daily double bets, 50 cent trifectas and $1 pick three bets on a mix of quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers. Additionally, USF players can bet on the margin of victory between two preselected teams.
The excitement kicks off with NFL Week 1 as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the defending big game champions, the New England Patriots, on Thursday, Sept. 7. Frequent Las Vegas visitor and two-time professional football champion, Rob Gronkowski, opens as a favorite with 6-1 odds. The New England Patriots winning by 7-13 points opens as the favorite with 7-2 odds. USF also offers exciting props for the additional games on Sunday, Sept. 10 and Monday, Sept. 11.
Betting is now open and closes at the start of each game. A complete list of NFL wagers, betting deadlines and current odds can be found here. Here are the opening odds:
