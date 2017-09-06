Noah Gragson to highlight action at The Bullring on College Night this Saturday, Sept. 9

NASCAR Grand American Modifieds division to crown season champion

An appearance by hometown phenom Noah Gragson and the crowning of a season champion highlight what will be an exciting evening of racing at The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday night, Sept. 9.

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series rookie and Las Vegas native Noah Gragson – a 13-time winner at The Bullring – will be in action in the NASCAR Super Late Models division as the LVMS short track hosts College Night. All area college students, faculty and staff will be admitted free with a valid ID on the special evening, and they will be able to see a season champion crowned in the NASCAR Grand American Modifieds division.

Two-time track champion Aaron McMorran leads four-time track champ Doug Hamm 144-140 in the Grand American Modifieds points standings heading into the event, so the season title could come down to whoever crosses the finish line first in the class’ final 25-lap race of 2017.

The NASCAR Bombers division drivers have a 25-lap “Breakout” race, where any race leader going under the 20-second mark on a lap will receive a stop-and-go penalty, and the NASCAR Super Late Models class finishes the special night with a 50-lap feature that will include Gragson and a host of track champions. The NASCAR Super Stocks, USLCI Legends, Thunder Cars, Bandolero Bandits, Bandolero Outlaws and the Skid Plate Cars will also take to the 3/8-mile paved oval.

Gates open for spectators at 5 p.m. Pacific Time on Saturday, opening ceremonies are set for 7 p.m. and racing follows immediately.

One of the most affordable entertainment options in Las Vegas, the Bullring’s annual series features family friendly concession prices that include $2 hot dogs and Coca-Cola products. Spectators can also save money by purchasing admission tickets in advance by visiting or calling the LVMS ticket office at 702.644.4444 or online at LVMS.com.

College Night

Saturday, Sept. 9

5 p.m. – Spectator gates open

5:25 p.m. – Qualifying

Jr. Late Model single-car qualifying (2 laps)

USLCI Thunder Cars group qualifying (3 laps)

USLCI Bandolero group qualifying (3 laps)

NASCAR Super Stocks group qualifying (3 laps)

NASCAR Grand American Modifieds single-car qualifying (2 laps)

USLCI Legends group qualifying (3 laps)

NASCAR Bombers group qualifying (3 laps)

NASCAR Super Late Models single-car qualifying (2 laps)

Jr. Late Model exhibition race – 25 laps

7 p.m. – Opening ceremonies/National anthem

7 p.m.

USLCI Bandolero Bandits feature – 12 laps (12 minutes)

USLCI Bandolero Outlaws feature – 15 laps (15 minutes)

USLCI Thunder Cars feature – 15 laps (15 minutes)

NASCAR Super Stocks feature – 25 laps (25 minutes)

NASCAR Grand American Modifieds feature – 25 laps (25 minutes)

NASCAR Bombers “Breakout” feature – 25 laps (25 minutes)

Skid Plate Cars feature – 12 laps (15 minutes)

USLCI Legends feature – 25 laps (25 minutes)

NASCAR Super Late Models feature – 50 laps (35 minutes)