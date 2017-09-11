Las Vegas’ Largest Mixer to celebrate the Business Networking Community Sept 19

Over 1,000 business owners, entrepreneurs, sales professionals and others will gather for the 13th Annual Largest Mixer event on Tuesday, Sept 19, from 5 to 9 pm. to be held at Texas Station Hotel and Casino. The Largest Mixer provides an affordable platform for attendees to add 200 to 500 contacts to their data base in a single night. It is also the ideal setting for businesses to introduce a new business, promote upcoming events, launch new products or do market research.

“Las Vegas’ Largest Mixer is a networking event on steroids,” said Steve Bernhardt who, along with his wife Gina, produces the annual event. “It is a wonderful environment to bring local businesses together for a common purpose. Any business can benefit from having the opportunity to increase its visibility in extremely fertile territory. The LV Mixer creates the environment where businessmen and women can come together to meet a lot of people face-to-face and increase their business reach exponentially in a compact period of time. Come with an outstanding attitude and don’t be shy. Bring your colleagues but divide and conquer and meet as many people as you can. Most of all have a great time.”

This years’ event will feature over a hundred engaging exhibitors, several networking lounges, food samples from local restaurants, and the opportunity to meet with local chambers of commerce. At its core, The Largest Mixer exists to support the success of the Las Vegas’ business community.

“We welcome everyone to be a part of this collaborative event,” Bernhardt said. “There are many businesses that have used the Las Vegas’ Largest Mixer as a key component of their long-term growth and success.” Businesses such as Fair Solutions, Storage West, Sumnu Marketing, Moustache Mike’s and several others have literally been sponsors since day one. Some of the finest networkers in the valley will be at the Texas Station for this gathering of the tribes so add yourself to the list.”

Notable exhibitors and sponsors include the Las Vegas Metro Chamber, Las Vegas Woman magazine, Elite Media, Chapman Dodge, Dot Vegas, Cox Business, and Boyd Gaming.

In addition to Las Vegas, The Largest Mixer hosts events in Los Angeles, Orange County and the Inland Empire.

The entry fee for attendees is $20.

Exhibit space is still available. For more information, visit largestmixer.com or call (702) 690-9718.