Bullring points leaders widen margins heading into final two events

McMorran edges Hamm by seven points for Modifieds title

Five Bullring divisional points leaders widened their margins on College Night over the weekend with two regular-season events remaining in 2017.

Justin Johnson (NASCAR Super Late Models), Court Connell (NASCAR Super Stocks), Tyler Fabozzi (USLCI Legends), Ron Reed (USLCI Thunder Cars) and James Brazzeal (Skid Plate Cars) used strong performances on Saturday to pad their points leads heading into the Las Vegas Motor Speedway short track’s home stretch. Fabozzi, Reed and Brazzeal each won their class’ races on College Night, while Johnson and Connell finished second in their features to remain atop their divisions.

Johnson leads Peyton Saxton 226-216 in the NASCAR Super Late Models division, while Connell has a 191-168 advantage over Johnny Spilotro in the NASCAR Super Stocks class. Fabozzi’s lead grew to 271-214 over Michael Todd Glazier in the USLCI Legends class, Ron Reed holds a 219-163 margin over Doug Germano, and Brazzeal leads Jeff Bargerhuff 105-84 in the Skid Plate Cars division.

Aaron McMorran clinched his third career Bullring season title in the NASCAR Grand American Modifieds division on Saturday, finishing just seven points clear of four-time track champion Doug Hamm, 169-162. Pat Petrie (115) was third, Brian Reed (110) fourth and Cameron Morga (107) fifth.

McMorran also leads the NASCAR Bombers by a 255-228 margin over defending champion Sam Jacks and is looking to become the first driver in Bullring history to win two track titles in the same year. Camden Larsen (USLCI Bandolero Outlaws) and Braden Connor (USLCI Bandolero Bandits) also lead their respective divisions heading into the Keith Danser Kids Candy Grab on Sept. 23.

Points standings for The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

(Through Sept. 9 races)

NASCAR Super Late Models

1. Justin Johnson 226; 2. Peyton Saxton 216; 3. Stan Mullis 209; 4. Scott Gafforini 185; 5. Tyler Fabozzi 182; 6. David Anderson 166; 7. Kayli Barker 156; 8. Dezel West 145; 9. Steve Anderson 107; 10. Warren Knipper 91; 11. Gary Clift 81; 12. Charlie Pike 80; 13. Brandon Farrington 45; 14. Noah Gragson 38; 15. Dennis Rock Jr. 33; 16. Chris Clyne 27; 17. Jay Beasley 25; 18. (tie) Chris Trickle and Cole Cabrera 20; 20. Paul Banghart 17.

NASCAR Super Stocks

1. Court Connell 191; 2. Johnny Spilotro 168; 3. Mason Sargent 153; 4. Matt Larsen 135; 5. Dylin Smotherman 133; 6. Vince Bianchi 81; 7. Robert Negrete 75; 8. Fred Kiser Jr. 59; 9. Steve Smith 54; 10. Jason Kiser 28; 11. Scott Larsen 27; 12. Don Sargent 17; 13. (tie) Donnie Larson and Chuck Deguevara 15; 15. Jeremy Orozco 12; 16. Mark Balconi 11; 17. Justin Kiser 5.

NASCAR Bombers

1. Aaron McMorran 255; 2. Sam Jacks 228; 3. Kyle Jacks 199; 4. Jim Merlino 168; 5. Nick Nuccitelli 153; 6. Kirk Hance 148; 7. Mark Skinner 146; 8. Anthony Mann 140; 9. Zachery Nicholls 126; 10. Adam Simon 104; 11. Jason Merlino 95; 12. Pete Meyer 94; 13. Robert Schumacher 84; 14. Bradley Thompson 79; 15. Carl Duryee 77; 16. Martin Sullins 52; 17. Steve Danko 47; 18. Bob Rynda 44; 19. J.J. Nunn 40; 20. Gary Griffiths Jr. 33; 21. James Menasco 31; 22. Anthony Riegert 29; 23. Vinny Raucci Jr. 25; 24. Scott Bradbury 24; 25. Cody Maserang 12; 26. (tie) Chuck Trickle, Billy Grasser and Scott Crane 11; 29. (tie) Savannah Ertl and Justin Griffiths 10; 31. Carl Scherkenbach 9; 32. Arlie Daniels 7; 33. Billy Hern 5.

NASCAR Grand American Modifieds (Final standings)

1. Aaron McMorran 169 (Champion); 2. Doug Hamm 162; 3. Pat Petrie 115; 4. Brian Reed 110; 5. Cameron Morga 107; 6. Tom Pfundstein 86; 7. Scott Osborne 58; 8. Justin Miller 31; 9. Peyton Saxton 27; 10. William Guevara 13.

USLCI Legend Cars

1. Tyler Fabozzi 271; 2. Michael Todd Glazier 214; 3. T.J. Clark 168; 4. Brian Williams 123; 5. Dylan Fabozzi 106; 6. Payton Garofalo 89; 7. Devin Lane 79; 8. Jace Jones 73; 9. Gary Scheurell 70; 10. Matt Cunningham 69; 11. Michael Anderson 49; 12. Cody Dempster 45; 13. Brian Lane 39; 14. Robert Gayton 38; 15. Donna Gunther 36; 16. (tie) Gary Wegener and Kole Raz 35; 18. Darren Amidon 32; 19. Jesse Love 31; 20. (tie) Kaden Honeycutt and Cameron Morga 30; 22. Ray Hoffman 29; 23. Donny St. Ours 28; 24. Bronson Butcher 27; 25. (tie) Sam Mayer and Sammy Smith 26; 27. Ryan Schartau 25; 28. (tie) Gus Dean and Jaron Giannini 23; 30. (tie) Noah Korner and Robbie Czub 32; 32. Lewis Hykes 20; 33. Darrell Stewart 19; 34. (tie) D.J. Canipe and Jordan Holloway 18; 36. Colton Page 17; 37. (tie) Michael Dabney, Brady Fox-Rhode and Ricky De Le Ree 16; 40. Ricky Schlick 15; 41. Cody Winchel 14; 42. (tie) Ben Vanhelden and Jason Cowie 13; 44. (tie) Terry Sykes, Bruce Silver and Eddie Garone 11; 47. (tie) Nick Nuccitelli, Wayne Jacks and Doug Sheldon 10; 50. (tie) Randy Beddow, Chris Semler and Ricky Leigh 9; 53. Daniel Whitley 8; 54. Don Williams 7; 55. (tie) Andy Hulcy and Matt Larsen 6; 57. (tie) Jeremy Doss, Michael Sauer, Jeff King and John Copeland 5.

USLCI Thunder Cars

1. Ron Reed 219; 2. Doug Germano 163; 3. Ed Hohman 161; 4. Darin Callaway 148; 5. Matt Cunningham 34; 6. Ian Anderson 24; 7. Brian Reed 23; 8. Nick D’Egidio 20; 9. Eric Carter 17; 10. Travis Boyle 14.

USLCI Bandolero Outlaws

1. Camden Larsen 201; 2. Jaron Giannini 154; 3. R.J. Smotherman 148; 4. Kaden Crouch 135; 5. Matthew Cunningham Jr. 130; 6. Ethan Deguevara 113; 7. Cody Brown 98; 8. Tia Guy 80; 9. Jesse Love 66; 10. Dezel West 40; 11. Cameron Guy 36; 12. Kyle Keller 33; 13. Adam Lemke 31; 14. Chloe Lynch 23; 15. Brodey Warren 19; 16. Rob Street 13.

USLCI Bandolero Bandits

1. Braden Connor 187; 2. Amilleo Thomson 177; 3. Landon Gresser 169; 4. Sabastian Lafia 153; 5. Tuscan Nuccitelli 117; 6. Cody Kiemele 100; 7. Owen Romzek 58; 8. Levi Johnson 53; 9. (tie) Eliana Danko and Branch Danko 40; 11. Alexis Bjork 24; 12. Aaron McMorran II 16.

Skid Plate Cars

1. James Brazzeal 105; 2. Jeff Bargerhuff 84; 3. Cindy Clark 82; 4. (tie) Robert Smotherman and Billy Paddack Jr. 76; 6. Racer X 68; 7. Billy Paddack Sr. 57; 8. Scott Stockwell 42; 9. Ben Williams 38; 10. Don Williams 37; 11. William Good 30; 12. Travis Wood 28; 13. Marcus Allen 23; 14. Matt Esposito 22; 15. (tie) Matthew Paddack and Nick Tom 17; 17. Nick Nuccitelli 12.