CAMCO launches North Division with Norm Rosensteel as President

In addition to working with existing community associations, CAMCO North Division will provide services to help set up new associations and assist developers.

CAMCO, a community association management company that has provided management services to the HOA industry for more than two decades, is expanding into Northern Nevada. CAMCO has named Norm Rosensteel, CMCA, AMS, PCAM, NVEBP, president of CAMCO, North Division, and has opened a Northern Nevada office. Rosensteel is a certified manager of community associations, association management specialist, professional community association manager and a Nevada educated business partner. He has been involved in the community association management industry for 31 years, including association management and collections work.

In addition to working with existing associations, CAMCO North Division will provide services to help set up new associations that are beginning construction, as well as prepare budgets and assist with document review for developers.

Joel Just, CEO of CAMCO, said he’s excited about the expansion. “Working with developers is one of our strengths, and we saw a need for another competent management company in Northern Nevada, especially with all of the new development there,” Just said. “Norm helped set up many of the main community associations in Reno. Developer services have always been a substantial part of his work, and the timing is right for us to expand to Northern Nevada.”

Rosensteel, a longtime Reno resident, is looking forward to once again working in developer services and engaging with old friends in the industry. “I spent years working with residential and commercial developers in Northern Nevada, setting up community associations. Back in the 1980s, I worked on construction of associations in Lake Tahoe, including the construction of Fleur du Lac Estates,” Rosensteel said.

Rosensteel also consulted on the setup and development of Wingfield Springs, The Foothills, Arrowcreek, Somerset, Genoa Lakes and Rancharrah, among others. His early development work includes projects for DR Horton, Toll Brothers, Lennar Homes and many locally based builders as principal of Associated Management, Inc.

Rosensteel most recently was Vice President for Nevada Association Services. Prior to that, he served as an onsite manager, then CEO and principal owner of Associated Management, Inc., a Nevada community association management firm. At its peak, AMI managed 110 associations with 75 employees and maintained offices in Nevada in Las Vegas, Reno, Sparks and Lake Tahoe and in Roseville, California.

Rosensteel is a longtime board member and committee member for the Community Associations Institute’s Nevada Chapter. He is currently a board member and Vice President of the CAI-Nevada Chapter and was president in 2002 and 2014. He was also a founding member of CAMEO and a two-time president of the group of Nevada management company owners. He is also serving his fifth term on the CAI-Nevada Legislative Action Committee and fourth year as co-chair, and is president of the CAI-Nevada Political Action Committee

He instructs numerous educational classes for community managers and association board members and has been active in the Nevada Legislature for the last 11 sessions. He has been a speaker and instructor at various events on the local, state and national level for 20 years and also owns an association and management consulting firm, Innova C.S. LLC.

CAMCO has 70 team members and works with 275 community associations in Southern Nevada. Norm Rosensteel and his support staff will work out of the new Reno office. CAMCO is located at 5484 Reno Corporate Drive, Suite 2, in Reno, Nevada. CAMCO’s Las Vegas headquarters is located at 5980 S. Durango Drive.For more information on CAMCO, visit www.camconevada.com