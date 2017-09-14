FASHION FOR CONSERVATION PRESENTS A RUNWAY CAMPAIGN RAISING FUNDS FOR ELEPHANTS

On Sept. 18, the group will bring twenty-four international designers to London Fashion Week to present an elephant-inspired fashion show and to raise awareness about the elephant poaching crisis in Africa. Elephantasia, Fashion for Conservation’s newest campaign, will feature each designer’s interpretation of the elephant, while raising money for African Wildlife Foundation and Elephant Crisis Fund.

Fashion for Conservation was founded by three women determined to make a positive impact on the world through conservation-inspired couture. Nazanine Afshar (Art Director, British Vogue), Dr. Samantha Zwicker (wildlife conservationist) and Ava Holmes (Fashion Week producer), combined their talents and passions to create fashion campaigns that educate consumers on animals and ecosystems, while donating 100 percent of funds raised to wildlife groups.

“The runway pieces represent elephants through their colors, shapes and textures,” states Ava Holmes, Fashion for Conservation co-founder. “Designs range from oversized shoulders on a gray-pleated one-piece, from Indian designer Shriti Pratap, to the delicate golden thread embroidery of a mother and daughter elephant on an ivory-colored sustainable silk dress, by Kromagnon.”

“It is not enough to just create pretty fashion campaigns and couture collections,” states Nazanine Afshar, Fashion for Conservation co-founder. “As advocates of the arts, we have the responsibility to use the power of fashion to promote causes around the world that have a direct effect on the future of our planet!”

If you miss London Fashion Week, you can still catch the dynamic trio in the following cities:

Milan, September 21, showroom preview

Paris, September 26, showroom preview

Seattle, October 10, Cocktails for Conservation

Los Angeles, October 15, press event

To learn more visit www.fashionforconservation.com or follow @fashionforconservation and @elephantasia2017 for details.

Elephantasia will showcase at Freemasons’ Hall, 60 Great Queen St, London WC2B 5AZ, on Monday, September 18, at 4:30 p.m. Fashion for Conservation will also be launching their full-color luxury print magazine during the show, the first publication dedicated to connecting fashion with conservation.