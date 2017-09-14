Single-day tickets for March 2018 Pennzoil 400 weekend available on Monday, Sept. 18

Single-day tickets for Las Vegas Motor Speedway’s March 2018 Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Weekend will be available for racing fans beginning Monday, Sept. 18.

Fans can lock in their seats for the spring LVMS event, which will begin with Stratosphere Pole Day and a NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday, March 2, continue with the Boyd Gaming 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday, March 3, and culminate with the Pennzoil 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, March 4. All types of ticket packages are available for the 1.5-mile oval’s first tripleheader weekend of 2018, and the addition of single-day tickets gives fans increased flexibility for experiencing the thrill of NASCAR at one of the sport’s most popular tracks.

Whether it’s a Neon Garage pass, Lucky 7 parking pass, Driver Introduction pass or premium clubhouse seating, NASCAR fans will have extra options for personally tailoring packages to suit their specific needs for the March event starting on Monday. Prices for the March 2018 weekend will not increase over 2017’s rates, so racing enthusiasts can enjoy great experiences at no additional cost.

In addition, fans can save up to 40 percent by taking advantage of the annual package discounts for both tripleheader weekends by buying tickets for the spring and fall events. Tickets for all six races begin at $149 for Section 2 and top out at $299 for Earnhardt Terrace and Petty Terrace seating, a savings of $191 from 2017’s prices.

Fans can save $45 per package in the red seats, $105 in the white-painted portion of Section 2 and $151 for seats in Section 2’s blue seats, all while seeing four more races. LVMS offers flexible payment plans for as low as $15 per month.

LVMS will make history in 2018 when it becomes the first NASCAR track to host two tripleheader weekends the same year. Next up for LVMS is the Las Vegas 350 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race, which will be part of the series’ playoffs for the second straight year, on Sept. 30.

Tickets are available by calling 1-800-644-4444 or logging on to www.LVMS.com.