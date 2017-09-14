USFantasy Sports Delivers Big Payouts and Returns With Exciting National Football League Week 2 Props

USFantasy Sports (USF), the exclusive provider of Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) contests in Nevada, delivers big payouts in Week 1 of the national football league. A 50-cent trifecta on quarterbacks Matt Stafford of the Detroit Lions, Carson Wentz of the Philadelphia Eagles and Matt Ryan of the Atlanta Falcons in prop one paid $1,476.60; a $2 exacta on quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers and Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams paid $197 in prop five; and a $2 exacta bet on wide receivers Jordy Nelson of the Green Bay Packers and Pierre Garcon of the San Francisco 49ers paid $129.20 in prop seven. Week 1 total payouts can be found here.

The excitement continues with new props for Week 2 featuring four margin of victory and eight fantasy contests. The contest to watch this week is the quarterback battle between Tom Brady and Drew Brees. USF players can make unique wagers including $2 win and place bets, $1 daily double bets, 50 cent trifectas and $1 pick three bets. Betting is now open and closes at the start of each game. A complete list of Week 2 national football league wagers, betting deadlines and current odds can be found here. Here are the opening odds:

Play along with your friends in most Nevada race and sports books here. Additionally, all MLB daily contests can be found online here, NASCAR daily contests can be found online here, Boxing daily contests can be found here, Soccer can be found here and PGA daily contests can be found here.

