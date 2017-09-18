How to Care for Your Mental Health

Nothing is more important than your health. Unfortunately, many people can be experiencing mental health problems and may not even realize. Of course, as mental health issues often have no visible symptoms, other people may also fail to notice if someone is living with a condition, such as depression or anxiety. Here are some top tips to help you how to care for your mental health.

Self-Love

You would not be negative, disrespectful, or unkind to another person, so why is it okay to be unkind to yourself? You must avoid criticizing who you are or how you look, so you can live a more optimistic life. It’s also important to make time for yourself, from enjoying a well-deserved sleep in, to taking a dance lesson or doing a daily crossword.

An Active Lifestyle

Did you know that an active lifestyle can improve both your physical and mental health? Many view the mind and body as separate from one another; however, how you treat your body can determine your mental wellbeing. Research has proven that there is a direct link between physical activity and good mental health. For example, exercise is believed to help those with mild depression, and it can also help prevent anxiety. That’s because physical activity can result in a chemical change in the brain, which can have a positive effect on a person’s mood. It can also lead to improved self-esteem and self-control.

Connect with Positive People

People who have a happy family or social life are more likely to feel happier, as they have a solid support network. It is therefore important to reach out to positive, supportive family members and friends, so you will feel more assured in your personal relationships.

If you lack a support network, we recommend embarking on an activity that allows you to meet new people. For example, you can attend a class, club, or a support group, which will help you to mix with likeminded individuals, who might become life-long friends.

Learn New Skills

Boost your confidence by learning a new skill, which could improve your lifestyle and provide a sense of achievement. For instance, you could learn to play a musical instrument, teach yourself code, sign-up to a cooking class or embark on a craft project.

Enjoy Enough Sleep

Did you know that sleep deprivation is the leading cause of depression in college students? A lack of sleep can therefore significantly affect your mental well being. You must therefore strive to enjoy between seven to nine hours of sleep every night. It is also wise to develop a sleeping pattern, which will allow you to naturally fall asleep and wake at the same time each day.

Learn How to Cope with Stress

Stress is a natural part of everyday life. You must therefore practice good coping skills to counteract the daily pressures. For instance, you could take a walk when life becomes a little tough to clear your mind. You can also perform meditative exercises, such as yoga or Tai Chi. Stroking or playing with a pet can also help you to relax your mind, or writing your worries in a journal can help take any weight off your shoulders.

Laughter can be the best medicine when it comes to your mental health, as it can relax your body, alleviate pain, and improve your immune system. We therefore recommend watching a funny movie, laughing with a friend, or reading a funny book.

Perform an Act of Kindness

A random act of kindness will not only brighten someone else’s day, but it will also make you feel better about yourself, too. That’s because you will feel good about doing something nice for someone else, such as a loved one, neighbor or stranger. So, smile at a stranger in the street, give a friend compliment or send a family member a thank you card.

To really lift your spirits, perform a larger act of kindness, such as volunteering for a local charity or cause. Not only will you be able to give something back to the community, but it will also provide an opportunity to meet new people.

Try Mindfulness

Mindfulness is a relaxation exercise that requires you to focus solely on the present moment. Stop thinking of the past or future, and instead focus on what is happening right now. Try to take in as many sights, sounds, smells, and tastes as possible, instead of focusing all your energy on past experiences or future concerns. It could help you develop a more positive outlook on life.

Set a Goal

Do you have a dream? Don’t live your life wondering “what if?” and instead set realistic goals to achieve your professional, personal, or academic dreams. While it is important to aim high, you must also be realistic to prevent missing a target. Create a step-by-step formula to success, and aim to tick off every box one at a time until your dreams become a reality. Working towards your goal will improve your self-worth, and you’ll feel a great sense of pride once you ticked the final box on your list.

Shake Up Your Routine

Does every day feel like Groundhog Day? While routines can boost our feelings of security, they can also be a little monotonous. Don’t be afraid to shake up your routine occasionally and do something spontaneous. Say yes to an after-work drink with colleagues, randomly take a well-deserved day off work or plan a road trip with your friends. Life is for living, so start living your life to the full.

Ask for Help

Many people are under belief that seeking help for a mental health condition is a sign of weakness. Yet, it is a strength. It takes a great deal of courage to ask for help, so you should never feel shame for discussing your emotions with a loved one or medical professional. It’s important to know that support is available to help you overcome a mental illness, so you can live a rewarding life. Don’t bottle your emotions inside and speak to someone about how you are feeling, which is the first step towards improving your mental health.