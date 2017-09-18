The Stars Come Out To Celebrate At Doris Bergman’s Eighth Annual Emmy Style Lounge

by Nicole Muj

Fig & Olive Restaurant once again opened its doors to Bergman’s Style Lounge and Party honoring the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards. Over 100 of Hollywood’s finest turned out to celebrate the television industry’s Emmy-nominated actors, former Emmy winners, presenters, stylists and industry VIPS.

Hosted by Buywine.com and presented by Skinside Drinkable Collagen, the exclusive event featured fashions, beauty, skin & hair care, jewelry, timepieces, accessories, fashion forward luggage, products for our furry friends, gourmet cuisine, spirits, sweets, and much more.

The day’s attendees included 2017 Emmy winners Kim Estes and Patrika Darbo, nominees Kevin “The Bull” (“American Ninja Warrior”), Kelsey Scott (“Walking Dead”) and Mo Collins (“’F’ Is For Family”), Oscar nominee Bruce Dern, Deidre Hall (“Days of Our Lives”), Brigitte Nielson, Naomi Grossman (“American Horror Story”), Nathan Davis, Jr. (“Detroit”), Steven Bauer (“Ray Donovan”), Marilu Henner and Maria Conchita Alonso, among others.

In the spirit of giving back, guests donated unwrapped gifts for young adults, aged 13-18, for a pre-holiday gift drive benefitting “Wednesday’s Child,” a weekly segment airing on KTTV FOX 11 News that assists harder to place children in the Los Angeles County foster care system who are in need of adoptive families.

Gifts and services were provided by Buywine.com, Skinside Drinkable Collagen, Abingdon Co. Timepieces, The Dry Bar, Montrose Regenerative Cosmetics & Laser Center, Curlifornia, Hair Swell, Chef Elliott’s Red Velvet Bourbon Bundt Cakes & Signature Spices, Olympia Luggage, USA, Spa Girl Vodka, Hashtag Hooker, Signature Innovation Group Men’s Wear, Art Lewin Bespoke, Hint Water, Sue Wong Couture & Fragrance, Pampered Pets Playhouse Resort & Spa, CJS Homemade Wholesome Pet Treats, My Saint, My Hero, Twisted Silver, Jeanne Vixen Jewelry, Reema Beauty, Burger Time, Single Dress, Kaya Di Koko, Single Underwear for Men, Mascarpone Cheesecake by Chef Turok, Rock Your Hair, Marriagemindedonly.com, CJS Pet Staycation, Sunless Beauty, Purad’or, Miradryla.com, DVDs “Loaded Dice Films” “Wheels” and astrologer Kelly Surtees.

Photos Courtesy of Doris Bergman