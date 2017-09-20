Natalie Manning: An Empowerment Leader

by John Dunia

In order for Las Vegas to earn a reputation of empowerment, it needs to have selfless leaders who are willing to give without any thought of reimbursement. It takes dedicated lives of all ages to help others with no other expectations than the thrill of seeing the satisfaction on the faces of those receiving your efforts. If there is one person who clearly personifies the meaning of an Empowerment Leader, it would have to be Natalie Manning.

When it comes to Natalie’s efforts, it’s difficult to know where to begin. Her biggest contribution is “Communities in Schools” where is organizes all types of fund raising and even gathers much needed supplies. Her “Fill the bus” campaign collected over 400 backpacks and other school supplies. She also has the opportunity to mentor and inspire young women and empower them to do more than they ever could believe.

Natalie also has won many pageant awards such as Mrs. Las Vegas Classic (2015), Mrs. Red Rock America (2016), and Mrs. Endeavor Nevada (2017). However, these are more than just awards on her shelf. Every one of these has provided numerous opportunities for her to give back to this community.

Of the hundreds of opportunities she has already had in her young life, one of the most memorable moments was while she was mentoring girls in her program called Class Act. This day was a ‘Give Back’ class on how to empower each student on the value and responsibility in giving back to their community. In three weeks’ time, Natalie had raised and gathered over 1,500 pounds of clothing from the surrounding community to donate for this class. During class time, the students were given the responsibility of deciding which of their family and friends to donate the clothing too and delivering it to them. The rest of the clothing was donated to five high schools through Communities in Schools; making it one of the most successful drives she has ever accomplished

Besides being nearly a fulltime fund raiser, she also is the co-owner of a successful small business, ABG Construction which is a proud supporter of the donations drives as well. Natalie is a prime example of empowering our town and making Las Vegas one of the best communities where we can all be proud to call home.