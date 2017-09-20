Pigs for the Kids barbecue benefiting children’s cancer charities to be held Saturday

Pigs for the Kids barbecue benefiting children’s cancer charities will be held on Saturday, September 23. Pigs for the Kids will bring mouthwatering barbecue competition, music, ice cold beer and more to Craig Ranch Regional Park—all in the name of supporting childhood cancer charities. The inaugural Pigs for the Kids Barbecue Cook-Off and Festival will benefit Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation, Cure 4 The Kids Foundation and the Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation.

Pigs for the Kids will offer everyone—from backyard grill masters to professional chefs and restaurateurs—a chance to show their barbecue brilliance in a variety of categories. Teams will compete to take home the inaugural Pigs for the Kids Barbecue Cook-Off trophy; prizes will be offered in four categories: ribs, pork shoulder, sauce and beans. All styles of barbecue are sure to be represented and attendees can purchase a V.I.Pig Pass, allowing them to sample all the regional variations of great, all-American barbecue in the competition.

Inspired by founder Todd Radwanski’s daughter, Adilyn, who was diagnosed with a rare eye cancer at 8 months old, Pigs for the Kids was envisioned as a fun-filled community event to support organizations such as those that helped the Radwanski family during Adilyn’s illness. Now a vivacious, athletic 13-year-old girl, Adilyn continues to serve as inspiration for everyone around her. It was Adilyn who suggested “Pigs for the Kids” as the name for this event and is delighted to be part of something helping other kids affected by cancer.

In addition, Pigs for the Kids’ 30 competing barbecue teams will be judged by Kansas City Barbecue Society-certified judges and celebrity judges.

Saturday, Sept. 23

Noon – 9 p.m.

Pigs for the Kids BBQ Competition and Festival

The schedule of events follows:

Noon

Gates open, live music from Locals band

1:15 – 2 p.m.

Face the Funk

2:30 – 3:15 p.m.

Santa Fe and the Fat City Horns

3:15 – 3:45 p.m.

Circus Couture

3:45 – 4:30 p.m.

Home Cookin

5 – 5:45 p.m.

Lonesome Highway

6:15 – 6:45 p.m.

BBQ CONTEST WINNER ANNOUNCEMENTS

6:45 – 8:30 p.m.

The Soul Joos Band

Pigs for Kids will be held at Craig Ranch Regional Park, 628 W. Craig Road in North Las Vegas. For parking, follow signs to designated event parking locations.

WEBSITE/SOCIAL MEDIA:

www.PigsfortheKids.org

www.Facebook.com/PigsfortheKids

Twitter: @PigsForTheKids

Instagram: @PigsForTheKids