USFantasy Sports Reveals Thrilling National Football League Week 3 Props

Football season is underway as Week 3 of the national football league kicks off on Thursday, Sept. 21. USFantasy Sports (USF), the only legal DFS in Nevada, offers bettors unique opportunities to get in the game with margin of victory and fantasy props. The contest to watch this week is prop 3 featuring the exciting rivalry between wide receivers Antonio Brown, Julio Jones and Mike Evans on Sunday, Sept. 24. USF players can test their luck with $2 win and place bets or 50-cent trifectas. Betting is now open and closes at the start of each game. A complete list of Week 3 NFL wagers, betting deadlines and current odds can be found here.

In NFL Week 2, a 50-cent trifecta on wide receivers Rob Gronkowski of the New England Patriots, Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs and Mike Evans of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers paid $1,957; a $2 exacta on running backs C.J. Anderson of the Denver Broncos and Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams paid $399.60; and a $2 exacta on running back Ameer Abdullah of the Detroit Lions and wide receiver Evan Engram of the New York Giants paid $284.40. Week 2 total payouts can be found here.

Here are NFL Week 3 opening odds:

*odds are subject to change

