Metro Diner becomes part of the community in Henderson with grand opening and ribbon cutting

Written and photography by Debbie Hall

Metro Diner opened its third location in Southern Nevada at 249 N Stephanie Street in Henderson officially on Sept. 19. The diner celebrated with a ribbon cutting attended by dignitaries, government officials and members of the Henderson Chamber of Commerce on Sept. 21.

As the staff and management prepared for the celebration, the owners were overwhelmed by the support of the community.

“There is so much excitement today and we are all very happy. We can’t wait to show the Henderson community what this diner is all about and take care of all of the people visiting the Henderson location,” said Henderson Metro Diner Managing Partner Peter Stacy.

The previous weekend the diner held two pre-opening friends and family days to benefit Henderson Libraries and the Spread the Word Nevada. Saturday’s event held on Sept. 16 raised $3,150 for Henderson Libraries. Sunday’s event held on Sept. 17 raised $1,737 for Spread the Word Nevada.

“We had a great weekend and raised quite a bit of money for the charities,” said Metro Diner Joint Venture Partner Tony Alonge. “Our staff got some great practice preparing for the official opening on Tuesday [Sept. 19] and the celebration on Thursday [Sept. 21].”

Tim Buchanan, representative from the office of the Mayor and Council of the city of Henderson, presented a proclamation before the ribbon cutting.

“This is fantastic. We are very appreciative of the owners expanding the culinary options that are available to residents and visitors in our city. We are also grateful that their business will enhance the quality of life in Henderson and we look forward to a long relationship with them as a community partner,” Buchanan told Informer Media Group.

Aga Pinkerton, representative from the offices of Senator Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.), presented a proclamation as well. Ambassadors from the Henderson Chamber of Commerce were in attendance as well as other supporters when Stacy cut the green ribbon.

A warm welcome and indulgent dishes are just some of the memorable moments guests experienced as they walked through Metro Diner’s doors. Just ask Guy Fieri, who featured the diner in an episode of “Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives’ on the Food Network.

The 4,100-square-foot diner with seating for 166 patrons features a menu of everyone’s favorite diner classics. Serving breakfast all day, lunch and dinner, the diner allows guests to indulge in new twists on traditional dishes made from scratch. The Henderson Metro Diner features daily blackboard specials and classic favorites like its Yo Hala on the Square (a stuffed challah bread French toast), Crab Cake Benedict, Meatloaf Plate and more. Metro Diner prides itself on quality ingredients and a scratch kitchen where cooks make their own sauces, soups and compotes. In addition, Metro Diner hand cuts its home fries, chips and French fries, and cracks fresh eggs daily. From its Fried Chicken and Waffles topped with house-made strawberry butter and signature sweet-and spicy-sauce, to its Charleston Shrimp & Grits, the large portion sizes enable every guest to enjoy a delicious meal at a great value, with most dishes priced under $15.

Metro Diner plans to open a fourth location later in the year.