Billy Ray Cyrus: A Natural Born Singer and Songwriter Sings From His Heart

Written and Photography by Nikki Artale

Billy Ray Cyrus has achieved success as an entertainer, singer, actor, songwriter and a philanthropist throughout the last three decades. He has sold millions of albums, charted 44 singles and garnered triple platinum status in Australia for his 1990s hit “Achy Breaky Heart.”

Billy Ray was born in Flatwoods, Kentucky and his family had a musical background. His father Ron Cyrus was a gospel singer in The Crownsmen, his mother Ruthie played piano, and his grandfather Papaw Castro played the fiddle. All this talent has been passed onto his children. He is proud of his celebrity kids and especially his daughter Miley Cyrus who starred in Disney’s “Hannah Montana” and his father/daughter duet “Butterfly Fly Away”

Billy Ray has a new project in the works including a new CTM television series “Still the King” playing a washed up country star. He also has a new album “Cyrus” out. I have been a fan since the 1990s and I can still remember when he made “Achy Breaky Heart” famous. He was like another Elvis and everyone loved him.

It was very exciting to see Billy Ray a few months ago at the Red Rock Hotel Casino and hear him play his guitar and hear his wonderful voice. He writes and lives the music. He is still the handsome man as I remembered.

Billy Ray Cyrus will be back to perform in Las Vegas at Stoney’s Rockin Country on September 22 and November 4. Doors open at 7 p.m. and show time is 9 p.m. Stoney’s Rockin Country is located in Town Square, 8611 Las Vegas Blvd. S. For more information, visit www.stoneysrockincountry.com

Come and see Billy Ray Cyrus and show him some love. For more about Billy, visit BillyRayCyrus.com

