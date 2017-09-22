Embrace ‘style with a cause’ to empower and inspire women on Sept. 27

By Debbie Hall

An evening of fashion trends, beauty tips, entertainment and delicious food, “style with a cause” event will be held at the upscale Andiron Steak & Sea on Wednesday, Sept. 27.

Founded in 2012 by fashion stylist Jenna Doughton, “style with a cause” is a movement designed to empower and inspire women through fashion and beauty. The fun and fashion filled night will feature beauty bars by Sephora, a fashion show by Dillards and honor local unsung “she-roes” for their efforts to better the community. Proceeds from the evening will benefit Communities in Schools of Nevada programs to help students with increased graduation rates and preparation for college.

“So much about fashion focuses on our shortcoming and inadequacies,” Doughton explained. “I want to create a forum where we can lift each other up and celebrate what is unique and beautiful about each and every one of us, no matter what exterior packaging we come in. My hope is that style with a cause becomes a nationally recognized event that creates a synergy between everyday women, designers, corporations and foundations to all come together to change the conversation to a more positive, empowering, inspiring place for women.”

The fashion show by Dillards will feature professional models as well as women from the community. Instructors from TruFusion will also model, celebrating the concept that people from all walks of life can enjoy yoga and fitness classes.

The evening will also honor local unsung “she-roes” for their efforts to better the community. “The women being honored are tirelessly working and volunteering in the community because they believe in what they do,” said Doughton. The organization looks for women behind the scenes that otherwise might not be acknowledged. “We love sharing their stories and letting everyone know about the amazing women in Southern Nevada.”

As for her inspiration to create style with a cause, Doughton explained, “I created it for myself. I had the good fortune of helping people with unlimited budgets. Still these people have insecurities and roadblocks too. Being in fashion all of my life, I see this common thread with women about unworthiness. Women usually put themselves last. I want to change the message in fashion that we don’t criticize but celebrate each other and the uniqueness and differences that makes the world a wonderful place.”

There is a cocktail reception with an interactive selfie machine, lipstick and gloss bar by Sephora and hair by Kelly Cardenas. There will also be design spaces by Ethan Allen and West Elm with a theme of “Design your Life.” People can perfectly design their life through fashion, beauty and home. Attendees can post with hashtags on social media to win prizes and there will be a silent auction and giveaways throughout the night.

A spiritual and emotional aspect has been added to the event this year. Vanessa Johnson of Love Your Body Holistic Healing will do a one question card reading. Guests can ask one question and she will answer. Dallisa Hocking is a psychic medium and will be offering a mini past life reading. Ashley Jorda will do vibrational alignments at the event.

Proceeds from the evening will benefit CIS of Nevada. According to Doughton, style with a cause has resources so the organization explores how it can make the biggest impact in the community. This year, working with an extreme couponer, style with a cause donated over 4,000 notebooks, 628 packages of crayons and 400 packages of colored pencils. The organization wanted to include CIS of Nevada in the event. For more information, visit www.cisnevada.org

The fifth annual style with a cause will be held at Andiron Steak & Sea, located in Downtown Summerlin at 1720 Festival Plaza Drive on Sept. 27 from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Click here to purchase tickets.