Paradise Found at The Retreat Costa Rica

by Nicole Muj

Celebrity chef Diana Stobo’s The Retreat Costa Rica (www.theretreatcostarica.com) is a boutique resort, located 30 minutes from San Jose International Airport, nestled in the beautiful mountainous region of Altenas, Costa Rica.

Truly a paradise on earth, The Retreat is a luxury wellness center where one can escape from the stresses of our everyday lives, with no TV and Internet optional. The resort’s staff goes above and beyond to make every guest’s stay extra special, while promoting wellness and a spiritually balanced lifestyle.

The property features premium casitas, junior suites and superior rooms, stunning panoramic views, a beautiful pool and Jacuzzi, fitness room, gift shop and yoga room. The menu at the onsite open concept restaurant Boca Dulce features inventive, organic cuisine with locally grown ingredients, offering up healthy, gluten free dishes. Fresh handcrafted cocktails, pressed juices, and vitamin-rich smoothies are made to order for guests throughout the day.

Guests have the option for special day trips, guided tours and hikes, but many simply choose to stay in the relaxed, secluded paradise. Special retreat packages, unique restorative and aeriel yoga classes and daycations are also available. The pristine setting offers the perfect location for a destination wedding.

Bestselling author and health and wellness life coach Stobo comments, “I dreamed of having a place where people from all over the world could come and feel as if they were in “HEAVEN ON EARTH” as a place where they could relax, be themselves, move their bodies in gentle ways, eat amazing food and know that life was good.

I, for one, am already dreaming about returning next year…

Photos Courtesy of The Retreat Costa Rica and Kelli Price