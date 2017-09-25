Johnny Sauter, Noah Gragson highlight talented field for Las Vegas 350 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Defending NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Champion Johnny Sauter and Las Vegas native Noah Gragson highlight a strong field for Saturday’s Las Vegas 350 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Sauter, who won the NCWTS race at LVMS in 2009, is back in the series playoffs again this year and will be gunning for the checkered flag in Race 2 of the NASCAR Playoffs at the 1.5-mile speedway. Gragson, a 14-time Bullring winner and NCWTS rookie, will realize a dream by racing at LVMS in front of a national television audience in his hometown for the first time.

The field also includes 2013 winner Timothy Peters, action star Travis Pastrana and NCWTS Playoffs qualifiers Christopher Bell, Matt Crafton, Ben Rhodes, Austin Cindric, Kaz Grala, Chase Briscoe and John Hunter Nemechek. Las Vegas’ Kyle Busch will have three drivers – Myatt Snider, Bell and Gragson – representing Kyle Busch Motorsports in the race.

The green flag for the 146-lap race drops at 5 p.m. Pacific Time, with Stage 1 ending at lap 35 and Stage 2 concluding with lap 70. The event will be televised live on FOX Sports 1 beginning at 5 p.m.

The track’s wildly popular Neon Garage opens at 8:30 a.m. and is free to all attendees, and practice sessions run from 8:30-9:25 a.m. and 10-10:55 a.m. In addition, a driver autograph session will take place from 1-1:45 p.m. in the Fan Engagement Area, and qualifying begins at 3:10 p.m.

For the second consecutive year, LVMS will host “350 Fest,” a free daylong festival for race fans of all ages, in its spacious Fan Engagement Area from noon to 4 p.m. before the night’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series playoff race. A kids zone, pet adoption center and the third annual LVMS Show & Shine Car Show presented by Star Nursery to benefit Speedway Children’s Charities are just a few of the highlights of the 350 Fest lineup.

For race tickets, call 1-800-644-4444 or log on to www.LVMS.com. Children age 12 and under will be admitted for free when accompanied by a ticketed adult.

Las Vegas 350 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race

Tentative Entry List

Saturday, Sept. 30

No. Driver (Hometown)

0 Tommy Regan (Tracy, Calif.)

02 Timothy Peters (Providence, N.C.)

06 Norm Benning (Level Green, Pa.)

1 Jordan Anderson (Columbia, S.C.)

4 Christopher Bell (Norman, Okla.)

8 John Hunter Nemechek (Mooresville, N.C.)

10 Jennifer Jo Cobb (Kansas City, Kan.)

13 Cody Coughlin (Delaware, Ohio)

16 Ryan Truex (Mayetta, N.J.)

18 Noah Gragson (Las Vegas, Nev.)

19 Austin Cindric (Columbus, Ohio)

21 Johnny Sauter (Necedah, Wis.)

24 Justin Haley (Winamac, Ind.)

27 Ben Rhodes (Louisville, Ky.)

29 Chase Briscoe (Mitchell, Ind.)

33 Kaz Grala (Boston, Mass.)

44 Austin Wayne Self (Austin, Texas)

45 Travis Pastrana (Annapolis, Md.)

49 Wendell Chavous (Hephzibah, Ga.)

50 Josh Rheaume (Redlands, Calif.)

51 Myatt Snider (Charlotte, N.C.)

52 Stewart Friesen (Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario)

57 Mike Senica (Doylestown, Pa.)

63 Todd Peck (Glenville, Pa.)

83 Camden Murphy (Itasca, Ill.)

87 Joe Nemechek (Lakeland, Fla.)

88 Matt Crafton (Tulare, Calif.)

98 Grant Enfinger (Fairhope, Ala.)

NCWTS Playoffs drivers in bold.

*List is subject to change.