Skye Canyon Adds Cheers for Charity for Chalk + Cheers on September 30

Skye Canyon has added Cheers for Charity, a fundraising event supporting New Vista to its Chalk + Cheers art fair and chalk art competition on Saturday, Sept. 30.

Held at Skye Canyon Park, Cheers for Charity includes six stations offering cocktails, beer, and wine for purchase. Tickets are $3 for a single sample pour, $5 for two samples, and $10 for four samples. All proceeds benefit New Vista, a nonprofit committed to providing intellectually challenged people of all ages with equal opportunities and support so they may experience life to the fullest.

Chalk + Cheers takes place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and is a free family-friendly all ages event. Cheers for Charity is from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. and guests must be 21 years of age and over with proper identification to partake. Tickets can be purchased at the event.

“As a community, we are committed to the idea that service extends beyond our neighborhood. That is the idea behind Skye Serves, explains Troy Meier, General Manager of Skye Canyon Park. “Skye Canyon values New Vista’s work and programming. We look forward to raising funds and generating awareness about this important local organization.”

Chalk + Cheers includes a chalk art competition where local artists will compete for cash prizes and an art vendor fair. Other highlights include live art by former Red Rock Canyon artist in residence Norah S. Siller, a freestyle chalk art area that is open to all attendees, children’s art activities, face painting, and local food trucks including Señior Blues, 50 Shades of Green, and Cookie Bar. For more information, visit www.skyecanyon.com/chalk-and-cheers.