An Artistic way to Empower

by John Dunia

Artist and faux finish professional Diane Mifsud moved to Las Vegas in 1991. Art had always been her passion and her first murals were completed for her children. There remained, however, a driving need to give back to her community which she would soon fulfill.

While volunteering with organizations that were helping children and their families affected by cancer, she met a young angel named Tamera Matthews. Tamera was beginning her battle with leukemia and throughout this time, Diane grew closer to her and her mother. However, she realized that engaging Tamera in fun art projects, it brought a huge smile and laughter to her face and distracted her from the arduous treatments.

After 18 months, Tamera lost her battle with leukemia but Diane was determined to keep the memory of her alive. In her honor, she began Project Imagine in 2010 and since then has reached 501 (c) (3) status and has helped over 1,500 children.

The goal of Project Imagine is to provide one-on-one art sessions with children who are undergoing any kind of seemingly insurmountable challenges and provide a respite by having them explore their creative side.

There is no better way to empower your community than by helping children. Project Imagine does exactly that. You can help this amazing organization by attending ARTOBERFEST on Saturday, October 14. (Click here for more details)

It’s remarkable how one person can change but Diane has Tamera to thank for ultimately touching the lives of hundreds of children and thousands more in the future. Thank you, Diane, for your continued efforts to empower our community.

To find out more about Project Imagine and how to help, visit the website at: www.projectimaginelv.org