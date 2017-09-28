GBK and Pilot Pen Host Luxury Gifting Lounge in Honor of 2017 Emmy Awards

by Nicole Muj

GBK and Pilot Pen recently hosted an exclusive gifting lounge in celebration of the nominees and presenters of the 2017 Emmy Awards, held on the rooftop patio of L’Ermitage Hotel in Beverly Hills.

Attendees included nominees Michael Kelly, Anthony Anderson, Leslie Jones and Tituss Burgess, as well as John Tucker, Rachel Osterbach, Akbar Gbajabiamila, Kristine Leahy, from Blackish Yara Shahidi, Allen Maldonado and Aldis Hodge, Mishel Prada, Tony Award- nominated Christopher Jackson (Hamilton) and many more.

Pilot Pen invited celebrities to write inspirational messages with their latest product offering, the Vanishing Point retractable fountain pen featuring an 18-karat gold nib.

Blooming, the high frequency facial massager with LED light therapy, was a highlight with guests, while Burke Williams offered up mini-massages and day spa passes and Siddhayatan Spiritual Retreat presented attendees with a three-day spiritual retreat experience.

Food and beverage sponsors included Vita Cup vitamin infused coffee, Cali’flour Foods low-calorie vegan pizza crusts, cocktails from Ving Vodka and wines from Chateau Boswell.

Jewelry and fashion were well represented with Crown of Light exquisite diamond pieces, Eva Gems and Jewels’ natural colored gemstones, customized vintage flannels featuring famous rock band images by Two Gypsea Souls, Textere Silk’s luxurious pajama sets, Mission Belt’s new take on wardrobe staple and designer shoes by Enrico Cuini.

Other products included luxury snack boxes by Bouquet Bar, personal security device iMaxAlarm, diffusers by Art Naturals and skincare from Au Mieux.

Celebrities and guests were also introduced to charitable organizations International Society of Human Unity, LA-based Animal Awareness animal rescue, Stop, Stand, Speak, Face Forward in support of the victims of domestic violence, and Bullets4Peace.

Photos Courtesy of GBK.